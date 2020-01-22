Liverpool fans are urging Klopp's 'dream signing' to join them

Liverpool were praised heavily yesterday by PSG forward Kylian Mbappe.

Liverpool fans are desperate for Jurgen Klopp to move for Kylian Mbappe, after his comments about them yesterday.

Liverpool have been tentatively linked with the PSG forward for some time, with the Telegraph recently describing him as Klopp’s ‘dream signing’.

Mbappe did not do much to cool the rumours yesterday, as he went on record to heap praise on the Reds.

He said to BBC Sport: “What Liverpool do in this moment is amazing. They're like a machine, they've found a rhythm. “The guys are focused, they play games every three days and they win, they win, they win. it's a very good team with a very good manager.”

The comments have certainly caught the attention of Liverpool supporters.

And there are a whole host of Reds fans who are now desperate to see Mbappe brought to Merseyside.

Sounds like a come get me imo — Jordan (@Jordan_LFC19) January 21, 2020

Just come to Anfield — Pardon (@Pardon0411) January 21, 2020

Actually I liked him as a player but now he seems as a great person. LOVE Mbappe❤️ — Ata 李想 (@abdifatahyare65) January 21, 2020

Sounds pretty much confirmed to me — Manuel Colina (@MColinaGuitar) January 21, 2020

@KMbappe you can be the oil and oil the machine, make ot smoother — LuminouX (@herlilprince) January 21, 2020

If Liverpool were to launch a move for Mbappe they would have to pay a huge sum to have a chance of signing him.

Mbappe’s arrival would make Liverpool an even greater threat if he was to join, given his goalscoring record in France.

The Frenchman possesses great speed and finishing ability, and he would improve the quality available to Klopp even more.