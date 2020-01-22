Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Liverpool fans are urging Klopp's 'dream signing' to join them

John Verrall
Kylian Mbappe of PSG celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain at Old...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool were praised heavily yesterday by PSG forward Kylian Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe of PSG celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain at Old...

Liverpool fans are desperate for Jurgen Klopp to move for Kylian Mbappe, after his comments about them yesterday.

Liverpool have been tentatively linked with the PSG forward for some time, with the Telegraph recently describing him as Klopp’s ‘dream signing’.

Mbappe did not do much to cool the rumours yesterday, as he went on record to heap praise on the Reds.

 

He said to BBC Sport: “What Liverpool do in this moment is amazing. They're like a machine, they've found a rhythm. “The guys are focused, they play games every three days and they win, they win, they win. it's a very good team with a very good manager.”

The comments have certainly caught the attention of Liverpool supporters.

And there are a whole host of Reds fans who are now desperate to see Mbappe brought to Merseyside.

If Liverpool were to launch a move for Mbappe they would have to pay a huge sum to have a chance of signing him.

Mbappe’s arrival would make Liverpool an even greater threat if he was to join, given his goalscoring record in France.

The Frenchman possesses great speed and finishing ability, and he would improve the quality available to Klopp even more.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch