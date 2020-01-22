Leeds' latest reported transfer plan is crazy

Leeds United should be happy that Southampton rejected their latest approach for Che Adams.

Well, Leeds United have seemingly been knocked back in their effort to sign Che Adams......again.

According to The Yorkshire Evening Post, Southampton have rebuffed a third attempt by the Championship club to sign Adams this month.

And it's probably just as well because the figures reported were absolutely crazy from a Leeds' perspective.

The report adds that the Whites were willing to spend £20 million on the Saints hitman this summer if Marcelo Bielsa's side won Premier League promotion.

If Leeds do go up, £20 million will represent a drop in the ocean for them, but the point is that why would United spend that sum on a striker they may not need beyond May?

Yes, Adams might well help Leeds end their 16-year exile from the top flight, but Bielsa will still need a better centre-forward this summer if they do go up.

The 23-year-old and Patrick Bamford are absolutely brilliant in the Championship, but they have one goal across 45 Premier League appearances between them - and that was Bamford.

Committing to paying £20 million for Adams is so shortsighted. He might help Bielsa's side get to the Premier League, but he absolutely isn't going to keep them there.

If the Elland Road club sign a striker this month, it has to be someone who can aid the promotion push­ ­and be of some use in the big time.

Adams only ticks one of those boxes.