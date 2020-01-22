'Oooooo', 'brilliant': Some Leeds fans react to date with rivals

Leeds United Under-18s have found out who they'll play in the next round of the FA Youth Cup - and it's an exciting tie for the Elland Road side.

A number of Leeds United fans have been commenting on Twitter following the news that the Whites Under-18s will meet one of their biggest rivals in the FA Youth Cup fifth round.

The Elland Road youngsters, managed by Mark Jackson, progressed from the fourth round of the competition earlier this month.

Leeds U18s triumphed over Sheffield Wednesday U18s in a dramatic penalty shootout after the two Yorkshire teams played out a 2-2 draw in Tadcaster.

They had to wait to find out who they were set to face in the next round, with the U18s of Manchester United and Norwich City locking horns at Carrow Road on Tuesday night.

In the end, the Red Devils triumphed 2-0, courtesy of goals by Charlie McCann and Teden Mengi, and they will now host Leeds in round five, with fixture details to be announced in due course.

Leeds and Manchester United boast a fierce rivalry at senior level, while at youth level, the Whites famously triumphed 4-1 in the 1993 FA Youth Cup final against the Red Devils.

Here is what some of the Elland Road faithful made of the update, via the club Twitter feed:

announce tickets — thomas ♕ (@thomasIufc) 21 January 2020

Oooooo — Jess Furness (@jessicafurness_) 21 January 2020

Phwoar — Gabriel (@bethgabriel_) 21 January 2020

Get into 'em — Simon Coston (@simoncoston) 21 January 2020

Oh ! — JT1919 (@JohnmjtJt1919) 21 January 2020

brilliant !! — Hot Stepper (@VJ43) 21 January 2020

Sign some players and we might be playing them for real ‍♂️ — Ian Bealsa (@IanBealsa) 21 January 2020

Better give us a 9k allocation. — Ash Cook (@ashcook4) 21 January 2020

play it at wembley — MMLUFC (@Michael46041497) 22 January 2020

Remember the flyers being handed out at Hilsborough before the 93 double - 2 brilliant days out - winning there then beinging them back to ER to seal the deal. #alaw — Serenity-Squibb (@JeremySquibb) 22 January 2020

The two teams last faced off at senior level in a pre-season exhibition match in Australia last summer, while the last competitive game was in the League Cup in September 2011 (11v11).