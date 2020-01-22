Quick links

'Oooooo', 'brilliant': Some Leeds fans react to date with rivals

Giuseppe Labellarte
General views of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on December 03, 2016 in Leeds, England.
Leeds United Under-18s have found out who they'll play in the next round of the FA Youth Cup - and it's an exciting tie for the Elland Road side.

A number of Leeds United fans have been commenting on Twitter following the news that the Whites Under-18s will meet one of their biggest rivals in the FA Youth Cup fifth round.

The Elland Road youngsters, managed by Mark Jackson, progressed from the fourth round of the competition earlier this month.

Leeds U18s triumphed over Sheffield Wednesday U18s in a dramatic penalty shootout after the two Yorkshire teams played out a 2-2 draw in Tadcaster.

 

 

They had to wait to find out who they were set to face in the next round, with the U18s of Manchester United and Norwich City locking horns at Carrow Road on Tuesday night.

In the end, the Red Devils triumphed 2-0, courtesy of goals by Charlie McCann and Teden Mengi, and they will now host Leeds in round five, with fixture details to be announced in due course.

Leeds and Manchester United boast a fierce rivalry at senior level, while at youth level, the Whites famously triumphed 4-1 in the 1993 FA Youth Cup final against the Red Devils.

Here is what some of the Elland Road faithful made of the update, via the club Twitter feed:

The two teams last faced off at senior level in a pre-season exhibition match in Australia last summer, while the last competitive game was in the League Cup in September 2011 (11v11).

Jack Harrison of Leeds in action during a pre-season friendly match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Optus Stadium on July 17, 2019 in Perth, Australia.

