Leeds fans react as Victor Orta makes first January signing

Leeds United announced a deal for the goalkeeper on Tuesday.

Leeds United have finally completed a deal to sign Elia Caprile.

The Championship club revealed on Tuesday night that they had reached a deal with Chievo Verona to sign the 18-year-old goalkeeper on a permanent basis.

The Italian stopper has signed a three-and-a-half year contract with Leeds.

Tuttomercatoweb reported on January 10 that United were on the brink of snapping up the teenage talent but the lack of announcement had raised confusion over whether the deal would materialise.

The Yorkshire Evening Post revealed earlier on Tuesday that the move had been held up because Leeds were awaiting clearance from the Football Association.

But it's finally over the line and here's how fans of the Elland Road club reacted on Twitter:

That’s not Andre Gray.. — Will Batty (@WillBatty_) January 21, 2020

Can he play up top? — Liam Tunney (@ismiseliam) January 21, 2020

Welcome to Leeds Elia we have the best fans in the world sometimes — Stephen Maher (@stevemaher34) January 21, 2020

Season saved — Ben Comery (@comerybt) January 21, 2020

I hope he’s like José Chilavert — LufcSS (@LufcAlaw) January 21, 2020

So Kiko as a striker, ay #LUFC — eMeS LUFC (@MaherLUFC) January 21, 2020

He's not a striker!! — Helen Walker (@hellsbelles92) January 21, 2020

You can understand the supporters' desperation to see a striker arrive in West Yorkshire.

Patrick Bamford is Marcelo Bielsa's only reliable goalscorer after Eddie Nketiah was recalled by Arsenal earlier this month.

And with only four points separating second-placed Leeds from Fulham in third, the Whites really can't afford to rest on their laurels.

A striker could be the difference between Premier League promotion and another long year in the Championship next season.