Leeds fans react as Victor Orta makes first January signing

Shane Callaghan
Elia Caprile of Italy U18 in action during the friendly match between Italy U18 and Selezione A at Centro Tecnico Federale di Coverciano on January 7, 2019 in Florence, Italy.
Leeds United announced a deal for the goalkeeper on Tuesday.

Leeds United have finally completed a deal to sign Elia Caprile.

The Championship club revealed on Tuesday night that they had reached a deal with Chievo Verona to sign the 18-year-old goalkeeper on a permanent basis.

The Italian stopper has signed a three-and-a-half year contract with Leeds.

Tuttomercatoweb reported on January 10 that United were on the brink of snapping up the teenage talent but the lack of announcement had raised confusion over whether the deal would materialise.

 

The Yorkshire Evening Post revealed earlier on Tuesday that the move had been held up because Leeds were awaiting clearance from the Football Association.

But it's finally over the line and here's how fans of the Elland Road club reacted on Twitter:

You can understand the supporters' desperation to see a striker arrive in West Yorkshire.

Patrick Bamford is Marcelo Bielsa's only reliable goalscorer after Eddie Nketiah was recalled by Arsenal earlier this month.

And with only four points separating second-placed Leeds from Fulham in third, the Whites really can't afford to rest on their laurels.

A striker could be the difference between Premier League promotion and another long year in the Championship next season.

General views of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on December 03, 2016 in Leeds, England.

