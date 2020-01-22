Quick links

BBC pundit names three things he finds 'impressive' about Wolves

Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers are in midweek Premier League action against the runaway table-toppers.

BBC Sport pundit Mark Lawrenson has spoken highly of Wolverhampton Wanderers ahead of their midweek game against the runaway Premier League leaders.

Wolves hit the ground running last season following promotion from the Championship with a swashbuckling style of football which provided entertainment as well as victories.

 

Nuno Espirito Santo's charges finished seventh in the Premier League table, as well as making all the way to the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

This season it took Wolves a while to find their feet amid a very early start to the campaign and extra workload from the Europa League but they've since been doing very well indeed.

At present, the Molineux side sit a very healthy sixth in the Premier League table, as well as being in the knockout stages of the Europa League, all the while maintaining their high-octane style of football.

Nuno Espirito Santo the manager

Up next for Wolves is Liverpool at Molineux and, in his BBC Sport column, Lawrenson gave his results prediction, as well as praising Nuno and co.

"Everything about Wolves is impressive," wrote Lawrenson. "Their manager Nuno Espirito Santo, their style of play and their threat going forward. They are a very skilful outfit.

Do I think they are going to be the team to end Liverpool's long unbeaten run? Not quite, because Wolves are not brilliant at home, but this is still the Reds' most difficult game for a long time - and I am going for a draw here (1-1)."

After Liverpool, Wolves are next in action away at Manchester United on 1 February.

Pedro Neto of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on January 15, 2020 in Manchester,...

