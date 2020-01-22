Kris Boyd urges reported Celtic target dubbed 'unbelievable' to stay at his current club

Celtic and Crystal Palace have been just a number of clubs linked with Hearts defender Aaron Hickey.

Kris Boyd has urged reported Celtic and Crystal Palace target Aaron Hickey to stay at Hearts and get '100 or 150' games under his belt.

The Scottish Sun have claimed that Celtic and Palace are keen on Hickey's services, as the London club will seemingly outbid the Glasgow side for his services.

Left-back, Hickey is one of the brightest young talents emerging from Scotland and at the age of, 17, he has the world at his feet.

Speaking to Sky Sports, former Premiership striker, Boyd, shared his thoughts on Hickey's future as he explained why he is better of staying at Tynecastle.

"I think he got injured at the weekend which could be a blessing in disguise for Hearts, to be honest," Boyd told Sky Sports. "He'll stay there until the end of the season. He has done well, there is no doubt about it.

"But he is only a young boy. I am always one to say stay at a club where you are going to play and get games. Get 100 or 150 games under your belt and then see where you are if you are going to get your move."

Hearts have had a very difficult season in the Premiership, as the bottom-of-the-table club face possible relegation if they continue in their current ways.

Despite all the on and off-field problems, Hickey has been a shining light, as his manager, Daniel Stendel, labelled him 'unbelievable' and undroppable, as quoted by Deadline News.

Celtic would perhaps be the best destination and perhaps obvious destination for Hickey, especially given that Neil Lennon could do with a left-sided defender.

Given the departure of Kieran Tierney in the summer, Celtic will be keen to bring in yet another highly-talented fullback that can wow the Parkhead crowd once again.