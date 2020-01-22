'Most talked about': Kris Boyd lauds 'outstanding' PL ace who he felt 'sorry' for at Rangers

Sheffield United's John Fleck started his career at Rangers.

Kris Boyd has admitted that he felt 'sorry' for John Fleck when he was at Rangers as he has now waxed-lyrical about the 'outstanding' Sheffield United player.

The Sky Sports pundit claimed that during his time at Rangers, Fleck was the 'most talked about youngster' in Scottish football but it just didn't work out for him at Ibrox.

Fleck made his Rangers debut at the tender age of, 15, and despite such promise he ended up at Coventry and later on at Bramall Lane where he has been working his magic.

Speaking to Good Morning Transfers as posted on Sky Sports official YouTube channel, Boyd shared what Fleck was like at Rangers as he praised him for becoming the player he is today.

"I actually felt sorry for John," Boyd told Sky Sports. "When he was coming through, he was the most-talked-about youngster in Scottish football, and rightly so.

"But when you go back to that Rangers team, he couldn't really get into it. He couldn't really get a position that suited him because we were so strong and John was so young.

"Fair play to him because he took the chance in leaving. He didn't want to hang around a big football club and be a part of it. He wanted to go and better himself. He went to Blackpool for a few games and then made a move to Coventry and then Sheffield United.

"Let's be honest, he hasn't looked back since. What a time to perhaps have your best season as a professional footballer. He has been outstanding and it doesn't come as a surprise because you have seen with John as a young kid he was a talent - he's definitely done that now and he's thriving."

Now at the age of, 28, Fleck is proving his worth in England's top-flight after helping the Blades earn promotion to the Premier League last season.

There's doubt that the versatile ace is producing his best football to date and he is doing it at a time when his side are playing at the highest level.

Added with that, it can get even better for Fleck because the Blades are chasing a potential European spot, and if they continue producing positive results then a Europa League campaign could be incoming next season.