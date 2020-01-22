Quick links

Jurgen Klopp names £40m Liverpool player who looks frustrated

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January...
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain cut a frustrated figure for Liverpool on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is not frustrated despite his angry reaction to being substituted on Sunday.

The former Arsenal star, a £40 million signing in 2017 [The Guardian], struck the seat in front of him in the dugout after Klopp brought him off after 66 minutes of the 2-0 win over Manchester United at Anfield.

This is Oxlade-Chamberlain's second full season at Liverpool after an injury-hit 2018-19 campaign, but the 26-year-old has only lasted the 90 minutes on one occasion this campaign - and it came in the FIFA Club World Cup win over Monterrey in December.

But the Reds boss has insisted that there's no problems with the England international.

 

He told The Echo ahead of Thursday's visit to Wolves: "Oxlade is in a good shape. He’s not [frustrated], he just looks like this. I asked him. It’s all fine.

"It’s normal that a player wants to play 90 minutes, we have to learn from our own past. Oxlade is an unbelievably important player for us and there are moments in a game when players get a bit tired but they show up again.”

You can definitely understand if Oxlade-Chamberlain was a tad frustrated, given his injury problems in the past.

All he'll want to do is score goals for Liverpool and contribute in a big way, but it hasn't been a brilliant season for him.

There have been some great moments, like his brace in the Champions League win at Genk, but for the most part he hasn't recaptured the sort of form prior to his injury against Roma in 2018.

