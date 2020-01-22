Quick links

John Aldridge makes frightening suggestion about Liverpool

Liverpool are unbelievable under Jurgen Klopp this season.

Liverpool are simply different class this season, aren't they?

On Sunday, Jurgen Klopp's side beat Manchester United 2-0 to make it 91 points from the last 93 on offer in the Premier League.

It's an unbelievably impressive statistic and one that illustrates just how good this Reds side are.

With two games in hand and a 13-point lead at the Premier League's summit, Klopp is going to be the first Liverpool manager in 30 years to deliver a top-flight league title, barring a monumental upset.

 

In addition to that, Klopp's side still have a Champions League crown to defend after winning the competition for a sixth time in Madrid last June.

Yep, the Anfield side are truly a very special team - but John Aldridge has suggested the unthinkable, arguing that they haven't even hit their full potential.

He wrote in The Irish Independent: "Incredibly, I still don't feel as if Jurgen Klopp's team are playing to their full potential this season.

"The United game was another example of a team failing to ram home their advantage due to a lack of killer instinct from the front three of Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino."

This is a frightening suggestion by the club legend, particularly because it might be true.

With the exception of James Milner, it's still a relatively young squad that the German has built in recent years and there's no reason why they can't continue to dominate Europe and England.

Whether they will or not is another thing, but Aldridge is right in saying that Liverpool can get better and it's a truly terrifying prospect for their rivals in and outside of the Premier League.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

