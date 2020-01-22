Quick links

Everton

'I'd flog him', 'Has to learn': Some Everton fans are worried about £25m man after Tuesday

John McGinley
Everton FC Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (1) shouts during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on January 21, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
John McGinleyProfile
John McGinley

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton somehow managed to throw away a two-goal lead against Newcastle on Tuesday night.

Everton FC Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (1) shouts during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on January 21, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Some Everton supporters have serious concerns about Jordan Pickford's ability to perform at the level required after a 2-2 draw at home to Newcastle in the Premier League this week.

The visiting Magpies scored two injury-time goals to rescue a crucial point, with both of them coming from attacks that were poorly defended by Everton.

Pickford was far from being solely at fault in conceding either goal but didn't cover himself in glory either, part of a defensive unit that should have been able to see out the match as victors.

 

The goalkeeper flapped at a corner for Newcastle's first, with Florian Lejeune eventually converting.

Then, Pickford found himself behind the line when attempting to save Lejeune's second of the evening following a last-ditch long ball siege.

Signed by Everton in 2017 for a British-record fee for a goalkeeper of £25m (BBC), Pickford has for a long time been seen as one of the key players at Goodison Park.

With excellent attributes and shot-stopping ability, he's rescued the Toffees a number of times in the top-flight.

However, as supporters look for standards to be raised at the club, there's now a feeling that his decision-making and command of area is suspect and that he might not be as good an option in the long-term as first thought.

Everton FC Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (1) sits in the goalmouth on his knees during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on January 21, 2020 in...

He remains a high profile player and a competent performer in the Premier League but is it perhaps time to cash in on him, invest in a new 'keeper and move on?

Things might not quite be at that stage yet, but these fans have taken to social media over the last 24 hours to discuss his situation and the verdict is far from glowing...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John McGinleyProfile

John McGinley

John is an experienced writer who has covered Scottish and English football professionally since 2013, having worked for clubs and other publications in the past. His favourite ever player is Zinedine Zidane and he thinks yours should be too.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch