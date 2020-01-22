'I'd flog him', 'Has to learn': Some Everton fans are worried about £25m man after Tuesday

Everton somehow managed to throw away a two-goal lead against Newcastle on Tuesday night.

Some Everton supporters have serious concerns about Jordan Pickford's ability to perform at the level required after a 2-2 draw at home to Newcastle in the Premier League this week.

The visiting Magpies scored two injury-time goals to rescue a crucial point, with both of them coming from attacks that were poorly defended by Everton.

Pickford was far from being solely at fault in conceding either goal but didn't cover himself in glory either, part of a defensive unit that should have been able to see out the match as victors.

The goalkeeper flapped at a corner for Newcastle's first, with Florian Lejeune eventually converting.

Then, Pickford found himself behind the line when attempting to save Lejeune's second of the evening following a last-ditch long ball siege.

Signed by Everton in 2017 for a British-record fee for a goalkeeper of £25m (BBC), Pickford has for a long time been seen as one of the key players at Goodison Park.

With excellent attributes and shot-stopping ability, he's rescued the Toffees a number of times in the top-flight.

However, as supporters look for standards to be raised at the club, there's now a feeling that his decision-making and command of area is suspect and that he might not be as good an option in the long-term as first thought.

He remains a high profile player and a competent performer in the Premier League but is it perhaps time to cash in on him, invest in a new 'keeper and move on?

Things might not quite be at that stage yet, but these fans have taken to social media over the last 24 hours to discuss his situation and the verdict is far from glowing...

He just doesn’t command his area. I’ve said it for w while now. Everytime we concede a corner or freekick my nails get chewed to bits.



But I imagine he looks ace in training when they are pinging pens & stuff at him or 1 on 1’s. He’s a good shot stopper. But that’s it! — barry sherlock (@barry_sherlock) January 22, 2020

Is he not one of our few sellable assets? I’d flog him to generate funds. — Matt (@mattwill1982) January 21, 2020

Should of been took out a long time ago Nick Pope leagues ahead for me — DAN (@comer_dan) January 21, 2020

He is below average for a premier league keeper, we need a decent keeper — COYB! (@1shotsi) January 22, 2020

The biggest problem with him is he thinks he's so much better than he is - bang average at best. — Steve Morris (@steve___morris) January 21, 2020

I still have a bit of faith and think he gets unfair stick sometimes but he's becoming hard to defend these days. — Everton Fact Check UK (@EfcFactCheck) January 21, 2020

Gone. Further than gone. Have been for ages and tonight is not even a factor. I would take any half decent offer for him if one came but I think we've missed our boat.



Acrobatic saves are cancelled out if you're just as likely to cost your team points as you are to earn them. — Terry McAllister (@terrymcallister) January 21, 2020

no better than Tim Howard..........arguably worse.

Main reason why we are garbage at defending set pieces — Spirit Blues Forza Everton (@spirit_blues) January 21, 2020

He’s a poor keeper, not strong or commanding enough. Go and get Pope from Burnley — alan gibson (@gibboefc) January 21, 2020

He has to learn NOW, I can cope with mistakes, but he’s making the same ones over & over, he needs to shut up, stop being cocky, and just work his arse off at improving, either that or he needs binning, but keepers don’t reach their peak til about 30 so he’s still got hope. — All Elite (@AIIEIite) January 21, 2020