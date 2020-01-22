How to watch the 2020 BAFTAs in the UK: Date, time, channel!

After a year of spellbinding cinema, the time has come to honour the best of the bunch.

They're fast approaching, so here's how to watch the 2020 BAFTAs in the UK.

"Why do you bother watching that?"

Those who eagerly anticipate awards season will be all too familiar with such a question, quite sadly.

Well, in terms of the BAFTAs, they celebrate so many films that have brought us so many hours of entertainment. Sure, the film may only be two-hours long (for example), but it also lingers on in our minds.

Films are important, and it's always interesting for films fans to see which ones are given extra recognition, opening them up to wider audiences.

The ceremony is a way for us to join in and celebrate those who have helped bring these projects to the screen too, from actors to directors. Last year was a particularly wonderful edition and saw Alfonso Cuarón's Roma score the prestigious Best Film honour. This year is yet another tight race, so let's get into it...

How to watch the 2020 BAFTAs in the UK

As highlighted by BAFTA, the ceremony will be broadcast live on Sunday, February 2nd 2020 on BBC One from 9 pm until 11 pm.

It will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

You certainly won't want to miss it!

Who will follow in the footsteps of (to name a few!) The Hurt Locker, Roma and Cabaret and take home the Best Film award at the #EEBAFTAs?



Check out this year's hopefuls pic.twitter.com/AbcFpvlT2Q — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 17, 2020

What about the BAFTA red carpet?

As noted by the earlier source, the EE British Academy Film Awards red carpet will be broadcast live on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube from 5 pm to 6.30 pm GMT, the same day.

This is the chance to see the stars arrive, chat briefly with press and interact with the public.

You can actually seize the chance to join in if you want to...

To attend the red carpet portion of the evening, it's worth knowing that a batch of wristbands are released on the day; see details here.

For a full list of the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards nominations, go to our website #EEBAFTAs https://t.co/IBJfADbDNO — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 7, 2020

Let's talk about Best Film!

The nominations in the Best Film category are as follows:

- 1917

- The Irishman

- Parasite

- Joker

- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

It's always the most exciting award of the night and acts as a significant precursor to the Academy Awards. Although they are all terrific films in their own right, it would be great to see Bong Joon-ho's Parasite earn the honour.

However, our prediction is that Sam Mendes' 1917 will take it. If that proves to be the case, there will be no complaints from us - it's a spectacular achievement!

We'll just have to wait and see...

