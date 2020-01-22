How to get the Blue Butterfly filter on Instagram - fans on Twitter adore it!

Instagram is always full of fascinating new filters to try and this one is proving a real fan-favourite.

If you went back and saw the very early versions of the Snapchat and Instagram apps, they would be almost unrecognisable to what we use today.

Before stories and filters were a thing, the apps were really rather simple and either let you send photos to each other or simply post them for the world to see.

Now though, there are a whole host of new features that have become firm fan-favourites on the respective apps including an almost endless range of filters for you to choose from.

One filter that has become hugely popular in recent weeks is one that has become known as the Blue Butterfly or Butterfly Effect filter.

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE: Find out which Avenger you are with this Insta filter

How to get the Blue Butterfly filter on Instagram

To get the Blue Butterfly filter shown above, head over to @mashalovaa on Instagram who created the filter in question.

In their filter tab, scroll down to the bottom of the page and the Blue Butterfly filter should be waiting there for you.

To use the filter for yourself, simply tap the 'try it' button when viewing the filter on mashalovaa's page.

You may also have seen...

There is also a photo filter doing the rounds on social media with two small blue butterflies appearing on your cheeks.

This filter did not originate on Instagram, however, and is instead one from Makayla Cordóba on Snapchat and can be found by typing 'butterfly' in the search bar at the top of the Snapchat app and, at the time of writing, is the first search result to appear under lenses and filters.

Fans love it

It's pretty safe to say that the reaction to the filter has been hugely positive with fans taking to social media to praise the filter and others using it.

One Twitter user commented: "Will having blue butterfly tattoos on my face -like the instagram filter- affect my nonexistent career"

While another added: "some girl i follow on instagram has blue hair and she posted a pic with blue butterfly stickers on her face pls b mine."

And finally, this Twitter user could do with reading this article: "ok but what’s that filter on Instagram called with the blue butterfly under the eyes bc thats cute af and im tryna take pics."