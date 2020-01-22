How to do the Whipped Cream Challenge: TikTok's latest viral trend explained

Social media never fails in providing some weird and wonderful challenges.

If there's one thing we can all agree about the internet, it's that there's a whole host of weird and wonderful viral trends that come and go throughout the year.

One of the most popular forms of trends are challenges, such as the Cinnamon Challenge, the Ice Bucket Challenge and so on.

Recently, one challenge that has been doing the rounds on social media sites such as YouTube, Twitter and TikTok is what is being dubbed as the Whipped Cream Challenge.

But what is the challenge exactly and how is it done?

What is the Whipped Cream Challenge and how to do it?

Like most viral challenges, the Whipped Cream Challenge is actually rather simple.

All it requires participants to do is to squirt a dollop of whipped cream onto their wrist, flick it up into the air by slapping their arm and then attempting to catch the wayward cream in their mouths on its way back down.

It doesn't always go to plan

Of course, while it may look and sound simple enough, executing the Whipped Cream Challenge successfully has proved tricky for many who have given it a go.

Some have not quite got the technique of flicking the cream up into the air which sees the dollop of cream flying towards the floor rather than up.

Meanwhile, others have been a little too vigorous with their cream flicking which has seen dollops of whipped cream end up on ceilings so it's wise to have some cleaning utensils nearby for when you're finished.

Twitter has a go

Of course, plenty of people have given the Whipped Cream Challenge a go and there have been some pretty mixed results to say the least.

My dad and I tried the Whipped Cream Challenge!! pic.twitter.com/tOEZaatljH — Kylie Moy (@kyliemoy) December 16, 2019

We did say it could get messy.

These girls take the challenge to a whole new level.

Is the whipped cream challenge a thing? If so we killed it #whippedcreamchallenge pic.twitter.com/PDlpAGmUYi — Brookie (@brookiejones12) November 29, 2019