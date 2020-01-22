'He's off': Brighton fans think Aston Villa-linked man has just said goodbye

Premier League duo Aston Villa and Newcastle reportedly want to raid Brighton for Glenn Murray - Nottingham Forest need a new striker too.

If Glenn Murray really was bidding farewell to the Brighton and Hove Albion fans on Tuesday night, then it’s a sad way to bow out for a striker who has established himself as a bonafide club legend over two spells on the South Coast.

After the full time whistle rang out at the Vitality Stadium and consigned Graham Potter’s side to a worrying 3-1 defeat at Bournemouth, their 36-year-old unused sub trotted over to the away end and threw his shirt into the crowd.

With just 400 minutes of Premier League football under his belt since Potter took over, the latest omission of arguably Brighton’s greatest modern-day striker felt like the final straw. And, reacting on Twitter after the game, the travelling Seagulls support are convinced that Murray was saying goodbye.

The question now, however, is where he ends up next.

Have to say pics of Murray throwing his shirt to the crowd smacks of a goodbye #bhafc — Mrs D (@gaynordavies) January 22, 2020

Glenn Murray’s face on the bench says it all really... #bhafc pic.twitter.com/pi8wo1eATR — Charlie Haffenden (@Charlie_Haff) January 21, 2020

and yet we've had Glenn Murray sat on the bench for 90% of the season.... I mean, WTF is Potter playing at? If @GM_83 has decided to leave, I don't blame him, but I sure will miss him! #bhafc #seagulls — James Luff (@Lufferov) January 22, 2020

#bhafc well, on a positive note, at least I was there to see Murray’s goodbye - throwing his sodding unused shirt into the away end!? ‍♂️ utter madness.

Sad evening all round. — Phil (@glencroft) January 21, 2020

Well we know what that means! — Matt Garrett (@iMattGarrett) January 21, 2020

He’s off... — Xpression Events (@XpressionEvents) January 21, 2020

A move to Aston Villa or Newcastle United has been mooted for an evergreen targetman who netted 25 goals in two Premier League seasons under Chris Hughton (Guardian). But, as Potter himself told The Argus, selling a proven top-flight performer to a direct rival feels like playing with fire, especially with Brighton slipping into a relegation battle.

Potter’s stance does, however, leave the door open for Murray to enjoy one more spell in the Championship.

Nottingham Forest are interested, according to The Sun (January 12, page 63), and a forward with a remarkable track record in the second tier could be the difference between going up and staying down.