'He needs to work a lot': Tottenham boss comments on teen

Troy Parrott won't be Harry Kane's short-term replacement at Tottenham Hotspur it seems.

Jose Mourinho has revealed via Football London that Troy Parrott is nowhere near ready to be playing regular football with Tottenham Hotspur.

With Harry Kane being injured until April, it was suggested that Mourinho could turn to the 17-year-old Spurs gem to fill the void.

But so far the Tottenham boss has been alternating between Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura to spearhead his attack.

Parrott made his Premier League debut under Mourinho, earning a five-minute cameo in a 5-0 win over Burnley on December 7, but the young Irishman hasn't been seen since.

And given Kane's calibre, Mourinho says that it's way too early to expect Parrott to be able to replace the 26-year-old's goals for the Lilywhites.

He said via Football London: "I think he has potential. I think he needs to work a lot. I think Troy has to go through a process. Can he have minutes? Yes he can minutes. I’m not saying he’s not able to have minutes, but to put on his shoulders the responsibility of replacing somebody to be replaced, I don’t think he’s ready at all.”

Mourinho has been criticised for his use of young players in the past, but he's spot-on here.

A lot of Tottenham fans would love to see the veteran coach throw Parrott into the mix and play him, but how does that benefit the player in the long term?

It'll more than likely decimate his confidence if he goes a few games without scoring and although it seems like Mourinho is being unfair, he's actually protecting him.