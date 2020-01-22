Guardiola once admitted that reported Tottenham target 'concerned' him because of his quality

Wilfried Zaha has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

It would be something if Wilfried Zaha were to become a Tottenham Hotspur player in the summer, especially because he used to be a boyhood fan of their North London rivals.

There's no doubt that he is what Tottenham need. Both right now and in the summer. Zaha has many admirers including a certain Pep Guardiola, who once admitted that he was 'really impressed' with what the Crystal Palace man can do with the ball and that it 'concerned' him.

This is what Manchester City boss, Guardiola, has had to say about the flying winger in recent seasons:

"I'm really impressed with what Zaha is able to do," Guardiola told Sky Sports. "When he was not on the pitch, Crystal Palace were not able to win. In the first nine games, Zaha was not there, but when he came back in, the team changed.

"He is a guy who can turn the game. He's won a lot of points by himself. That's what I have to be concerned about."

Zaha has been touted to make a move to many clubs during the past few transfer windows, but it seems his new agent, Piri Zahavi, is keen on his new client to make a switch to Spurs, as reported by The Daily Mirror.

It remains to be seen whether or not that happens, but whoever does land his signature, they will have an explosive winger on their hands who is ready to impress one and all.

Zaha has carried Palace for a pretty long while now, and whilst his days at Manchester United didn't go the way that he would have wanted, but he is a completely different player now.

Jose Mourinho does have some quality attacking players in his locker, but it could be argued that Zaha gets ahead of a Lucas Moura, Lamela and Ryan Sessegnon, who can play both as a winger and a fullback.

Either way, Tottenham's squad needs refreshing after 12+ months of indifferent performances and results from the team as a whole and from individuals.

A Zaha signing would add extra spice to Tottenham's attack but it has to be questioned whether someone like Daniel Levy would push to pay the big bucks for a player who would be purchased for the here and now only.