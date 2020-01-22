'Great', 'Yesss': Some fans of English sides are loving Rangers and Celtic suggestion

It's been suggested that the Ibrox and Celtic Park outfits take part in a cross-border competition.

Some fans of English teams are fully on board with David Moyes' suggestion that Rangers, Celtic and other Scottish clubs take part in a replacement for the League Cup.

Moyes, currently manager of West Ham United, feels that the full potential of Neil Lennon's and Steven Gerrard's sides is not being reached currently, suggesting that they are far bigger than people give them credit for.

Subscribe

With a Scottish Premiership title race capturing the imagination of neutrals this season, it seems like as good a time as any to explore the idea and consider whether teams north of the border could breathe new life into the competition.

As quoted by the Scottish Sun, Moyes said: "Folk might shoot it down but I think the opportunity to introduce the Scottish teams would give it a chance.

"Maybe one of the TV companies — if you’re calling it the British Cup — might be a bit more interested and it might bring in a bit more money.

"I don’t think that down here the clubs like Celtic and Rangers are given enough credit for the size of their football clubs.

"I would argue there are only maybe two clubs in England bigger than either of them."

Obviously there are logistical challenges when considering such a move. There would likely have to be initial regional groups to avoid much smaller teams making mammoth trips across the British Isles.

However, it is an interesting proposition and it's attracted a positive response from fans of various English sides on social media this week.

Some would relish the opportunity to freshen up the competition, welcoming big-name managers like Gerrard to take part in a special knockout tournament.

These supporters have taken to Twitter today to share their thoughts on it all...

That would be a great idea tbf. The league cup is a poor mans Fa Cup as it stands, it would make it more interesting — Domenico Pietro Barletta (@DBarletta88) January 22, 2020

Yesss — JW (@CPFC_JW) January 22, 2020

It’s been spoke about for years. I think it would be good. Would bring much needed money to clubs in the lower league of Scotland and England. — Paul.i.am (@IamPaulGibson) January 22, 2020

Great idea! What’s the point of it currently? Just a filler — Ali Beiglari (@beiglari) January 22, 2020

Very good way to put some spice into the tired competition. — Hakaman (@hakaman) January 22, 2020

Speaking sense for once — Daniel Kelly (@DanielK_29) January 22, 2020

Why not like, would be decent — RedDevilFan90 (@Fan90Red) January 22, 2020

Low key wouldn’t actually be that bad — Alfie (@AlfieJ97) January 22, 2020

I’ve said this for over 30 years. It will add a bit of spice to this tired competition. — Kenny Walker (@MrKennyWalker) January 22, 2020

Not often I agree with Moyes but I think a british cup instead of the league cup would be canny good like. — Ryan (@MyBigMouth__) January 21, 2020