'Great', 'Yesss': Some fans of English sides are loving Rangers and Celtic suggestion

Fans show their support during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
It's been suggested that the Ibrox and Celtic Park outfits take part in a cross-border competition.

Fans show their support during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Some fans of English teams are fully on board with David Moyes' suggestion that Rangers, Celtic and other Scottish clubs take part in a replacement for the League Cup.

Moyes, currently manager of West Ham United, feels that the full potential of Neil Lennon's and Steven Gerrard's sides is not being reached currently, suggesting that they are far bigger than people give them credit for.

With a Scottish Premiership title race capturing the imagination of neutrals this season, it seems like as good a time as any to explore the idea and consider whether teams north of the border could breathe new life into the competition.

As quoted by the Scottish Sun, Moyes said: "Folk might shoot it down but I think the opportunity to introduce the Scottish teams would give it a chance.

"Maybe one of the TV companies — if you’re calling it the British Cup — might be a bit more interested and it might bring in a bit more money.

"I don’t think that down here the clubs like Celtic and Rangers are given enough credit for the size of their football clubs.

"I would argue there are only maybe two clubs in England bigger than either of them."

Obviously there are logistical challenges when considering such a move. There would likely have to be initial regional groups to avoid much smaller teams making mammoth trips across the British Isles.

However, it is an interesting proposition and it's attracted a positive response from fans of various English sides on social media this week.

Steven Davis of Rangers and Christopher Jullien of Celtic challenge for the ball during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in...

Some would relish the opportunity to freshen up the competition, welcoming big-name managers like Gerrard to take part in a special knockout tournament.

These supporters have taken to Twitter today to share their thoughts on it all...

John is an experienced writer who has covered Scottish and English football professionally since 2013, having worked for clubs and other publications in the past. His favourite ever player is Zinedine Zidane and he thinks yours should be too.

