'Get him gone', 'Abysmal': Some Everton fans are slating £18m Brands signing

Everton somehow drew 2-2 with Newcastle United on Tuesday night.

Everton had a comfortable win over Newcastle United in the palm of their hand on Tuesday night, but suffered a staggering late capitulation.

The Toffees were looking to get back to winning ways at home after drawing at West Ham United on Saturday, and looked to be on course for a win.

Moise Kean finally grabbed his first Everton goal to put the Toffees 1-0 up, latching onto Bernard's pass to slot past Martin Dubravka.

Lucas Digne then picked out Dominic Calvert-Lewin to turn his marker and fire into the corner of the net, seemingly killing the game off.

Yet in the 94th minute, Florian Lejeune buried an overhead kick to make it 2-1, and then converted from a goalmouth scramble just a minute later to rescue a point out of absolutely nothing.

Everton fans were left furious with the late collapse, and some turned their ire towards left back Digne, despite his key role in Calvert-Lewin's goal.

Digne decided to try and play out from the back rather than lump the ball forward late on, resulting in Lejeune's first goal, setting up the dramatic finale.

Fans took to Twitter to suggest that Digne – signed by Marcel Brands for £18million in 2018 – is a shadow of his former self, believing he was abysmal last night and has been for much of the season, urging Everton to 'get him gone', even wanting Leighton Baines to be given a chance.

Digne has been horrendous for months, Captain tonight though, Everton that. — DeclanFurlong (@Deci1878) January 21, 2020

How’s Digne still getting a game every week, absolutely crap — Liam Fitz (@LiamFitzpatric3) January 21, 2020

Why has Digne turned into Pistone this season? — David Wallwork (@DaveSW1986) January 21, 2020

It all started with digne. Get him gone first — Lee (@leehicklin) January 21, 2020

Baines is a better bet for the next 5 games than Digne. Make the change CA lad. — Anthony Mckeever (@AnthonyMckeeve7) January 21, 2020

Hate to say it but Digne has been below average the whole season! — Adam Jake (@astanley1993) January 21, 2020

What on earth has happened to Digne, not even a shadow of the player he has been in the past for us — Alex (@efc_alex18) January 21, 2020

Lucas Digne has been abysmal for large parts of this season. In two seasons he's showing exactly why he was signed by Barcelona, and why they were willing to let him go.#EFC — Royal Blue Mersey (@RBMersey) January 21, 2020