'Get him gone', 'Abysmal': Some Everton fans are slating £18m Brands signing

Olly Dawes
Everton somehow drew 2-2 with Newcastle United on Tuesday night.

Everton had a comfortable win over Newcastle United in the palm of their hand on Tuesday night, but suffered a staggering late capitulation.

The Toffees were looking to get back to winning ways at home after drawing at West Ham United on Saturday, and looked to be on course for a win.

Moise Kean finally grabbed his first Everton goal to put the Toffees 1-0 up, latching onto Bernard's pass to slot past Martin Dubravka.

 

Lucas Digne then picked out Dominic Calvert-Lewin to turn his marker and fire into the corner of the net, seemingly killing the game off.

Yet in the 94th minute, Florian Lejeune buried an overhead kick to make it 2-1, and then converted from a goalmouth scramble just a minute later to rescue a point out of absolutely nothing.

Everton fans were left furious with the late collapse, and some turned their ire towards left back Digne, despite his key role in Calvert-Lewin's goal.

Digne decided to try and play out from the back rather than lump the ball forward late on, resulting in Lejeune's first goal, setting up the dramatic finale.

Fans took to Twitter to suggest that Digne – signed by Marcel Brands for £18million in 2018 – is a shadow of his former self, believing he was abysmal last night and has been for much of the season, urging Everton to 'get him gone', even wanting Leighton Baines to be given a chance.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

