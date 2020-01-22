Former Newcastle player takes massive dig at Jordan Pickford on Twitter

Newcastle United and Everton played out a 2-2 draw at Goodison Park last night.

Former Newcastle United player Olivier Bernard has taken a dig at Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on Twitter.

Newcastle managed to come back from two goals down against Everton to claim a point yesterday, as Florian Lejeune netted twice in injury time.

It was a remarkable comeback from Steve Bruce’s side, as they exposed Everton’s fragility late on.

Pickford certainly did not cover himself in glory for Newcastle’s equalising goal, as he was unable to stop the ball from crossing the line.

The England number one had stepped too far back in a goal mouth scramble, and even though he did stop Florian Lejeune’s shot from hitting the back of the net, he failed to block the ball from crossing the line.

And former Newcastle man Bernard could not resist poking fun at Pickford on social media.

it’s 2-2 at #Everton tonight . Great result and a big thnak you to @JPickford1 pic.twitter.com/u63I57saYK — olivier bernard (@seedorf77) January 21, 2020

Pickford is hardly popular among Newcastle fans due to his Sunderland links.

The 25-year-old often has to deal with chants mocking him when playing against Newcastle, and the Magpies comeback may have hurt him more than most last night.

Everton’s draw with Newcastle has left Carlo Ancelotti’s side sitting in 12th place in the Premier League table.