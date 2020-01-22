Family Reunion part 3 explained: Netflix gem has more episodes on the way!

This family reunion is one you'll be eager to attend.

Family Reunion part 2 made for an easy binge and hopes for part 3 are already apparent!

What makes Netflix so special?

There are a bunch of things: the convenience, it's not too pricey, multiple screens... but really, we're talking about just how diverse the content is. Whether you want a documentary or blockbuster, comedy or horror, the streaming service has you covered.

One of the many gems they've offered audiences in recent years is Family Reunion.

Created by Meg DeLoatch's (co-executive-producer on 2018's Fuller House) this American comedy series premiered in July 2019 with ten episodes. It centres upon the McKellan family as they move from Seattle to Georgia so they can be closer to their extended family.

With a cast featuring Anthony Alabi (Raven's Home), Loretta Devine (Grey's Anatomy), Talia Jackson (Station 19) and more, it went down a treat. Luckily, we got a Christmas special and the highly anticipated part 2 dropped on Monday, January 20th 2020. So, what's next?

THIS IS HOW I WIN! Uncut Gems ending explained

Family Reunion part 3 explained

Family Reunion Part 3 has been confirmed. Parts 1 and 2 make up season 1.

So, part 3 marks the beginning of season 2!

According to What's on Netflix, a second season was officially given the go-ahead back in September 2019.

However, we'll be getting fewer episodes this time around.

Season 1 was made up of twenty, with each part offering ten episodes. Season 2 will be comprised of 16 in total, and although it hasn't been confirmed, we imagine this will mean two eight-episode parts.

THIS MEANS WAR! Wiley vs Stormzy explained

Fans eager for Family Reunion part 3

A number of the show's admirers have taken to Twitter to offer their thoughts.

Check out a selection of tweets:

A REAL HERO: Who is Alfred Mendes?

Just finish watching Family Reunion Part 2 Starring @TiaMowry and loved Episode 5 "Remember When Shaka Got Beat Up" with her Real Life son Cree Taylor Hardrict as "Mason" on @Netflix. He did an Amazing job on the show. Loved it! Can't wait to see Part 3 soon! — Jennifer Freeman (@JenFreemanXO) January 21, 2020

Loving the second season of Family Reunion - perfect fun family viewing - don't want too long to make S3! #FamilyReunion #Netflix pic.twitter.com/Xo0bcmPzna — NextFlicks (@NFlicks) January 22, 2020

soooo happy Family Reunion is back, LOVE @TiaMowry @netflix Season 2 is amazing — Classic Tina ❤️ (@mrsparison27) January 22, 2020

Family reunion on Netflix is so funny. — NOT @ANGELINAJOLIE (@SHESNOTJOLIE) January 22, 2020

Family Reunion part 3: What we know so far

The earlier source (What's on Netflix) also includes a filming schedule.

Filming for season 2 is currently set to take place between February 7th, 2020 and July 10th in Los Angeles. With this in mind, we can expect to see new episodes before the end of the year.

We can't wait!

In other news, is Uncut Gems based on a true story?