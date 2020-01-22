'Dropped the ball': Sky Sports pundit slams Levy over his transfer decision regarding Tottenham attacker

Christian Eriksen's contract at Tottenham Hotspur is due to expire in the summer.

Paul Robinson has slammed Daniel Levy over his handling and decision-making of the Christian Eriksen situation at Tottenham and not selling the player when he made noises that he wanted to leave in the summer.

The Sky Sports pundit thinks that the previously 'exemplary' Spurs chairman has 'dropped the ball' with Eriksen and he is 'so surprised' in the way he has dealt with his situation.

It has been well-documented that Eriksen's contract at Spurs is due to expire at the end of the season and last summer he asked to leave the club.

Speaking to Football Centre on Sky Sports (22/01/20 at 10:45 am), former Spurs goalkeeper, Robinson, thinks that Levy felt Eriksen would have been tempted to sign a new deal when Jose Mourinho walked through the doors of the North London club in November.

"It's been vital [to get Eriksen out] for a long time," Robinson told Sky Sports. "I think the fact that it's got here to this stage now is disappointing to Spurs and Spurs fans.

"The way Daniel Levy has run the club over the years has been exemplary. I am a huge admirer of what he has done. The way he has dealt with players. The way he has dealt with contracts. The way he has tied players down to contracts.

"But I think he has dropped the ball with this one. Very much so surprised [that Levy has dropped the ball on this one given his track record]. A player of his quality. I don't know with the new manager coming in maybe Levy thought he would re-sign and they could keep hold of him.

"But he's a player who's made noises about wanting to leave. He's gone on the record to say he wanted to leave and that he was ready for a new challenge. And to allow a player of his quality, because of the impact he has had over the last two or three seasons, he has been crucial to what they do with his goals and assists. But this season, he's not the same player."

As reported by Sky Sports, Italian giants Inter are keen to secure Eriksen's signature this month but a deal is yet to be finalised for the £75k-a-week [Spotrac] playmaker.

Whilst Eriksen has been a great servant for Spurs during the majority of his time at Tottenham, he won't be a miss for what he has produced during these past 18 months.

Even though it's obvious that Eriksen wants to leave, the fact of the matter is that he is still a Spurs player and with the days edging closer to deadline day, it might just be the case that he is still at the club in February.