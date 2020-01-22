Quick links

'Don't do this to me': Some Spurs fans react to links with mega-money attacker

Gareth Bale of Real Madrid controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain at Bernabeu on November 26, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.
Tottenham Hotspur are said to be in discussions to sign Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale once again.

It is fair to say that Tottenham Hotspur fans are not particularly optimistic over rumours that Gareth Bale could be back on their radar.

Bale has been linked with a return to Tottenham on multiple occasions over the past two years.

And according to El Chiringuito in Spain, Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has asked Florentino Perez about the possibility of signing Gareth Bale again.

 

Spurs are said to be keen on the £85 million (BBC Sport) Real Madrid attacker, as they look to strengthen their attacking ranks.

But Spurs fans have seen these rumours all before, and there is no longer the excitement that they once created.

If Bale was brought back to Tottenham he would unquestionably be a wonderful addition.

Even though he has struggled for his best form in recent years at Madrid, the Welsh winger would still bring a winning mentality and a huge amount of quality to Tottenham.

However, with Bale on a huge contract at Madrid, Spurs could struggle to afford his wages and any transfer does seem very unlikely at this stage.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

