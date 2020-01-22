'Don't do this to me': Some Spurs fans react to links with mega-money attacker

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be in discussions to sign Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale once again.

It is fair to say that Tottenham Hotspur fans are not particularly optimistic over rumours that Gareth Bale could be back on their radar.

Bale has been linked with a return to Tottenham on multiple occasions over the past two years.

And according to El Chiringuito in Spain, Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has asked Florentino Perez about the possibility of signing Gareth Bale again.

Spurs are said to be keen on the £85 million (BBC Sport) Real Madrid attacker, as they look to strengthen their attacking ranks.

But Spurs fans have seen these rumours all before, and there is no longer the excitement that they once created.

Don’t do this to me. I can’t take it. We don’t have onomah anymore to trade so Real Madrid aren’t gonna listen to any other offer ☠️ — Matt (@MathIsFun2020) January 21, 2020

Real: we’d like you to pay a transfer fee.



Levy: these negotiations are over — Sydney Spurs (@sydneyspurs) January 21, 2020

Phew! I was getting Spurious Bale Rumours withdrawal symptoms. — The VAR Side Spurs Podcast (@TheVARSidePod) January 21, 2020

Impossible at january, try again at summer, Madrid is on the mood to transfer Mbappe and they need to release some salaries, Bale could be one of them...I`ll say gladly welcome back — Marlon (@rumple_7) January 21, 2020

LOL I needed a good laugh this morning, thanks. dream on. #COYS #THFC — Shaun Mcdonnell (@thegenuinemacco) January 21, 2020

Lol, I wish, but never happening. (I hope I have to eat my own words.) — Rajiv L (@RKLala81) January 21, 2020

This is hilarious, every window for last 4 or 5 we’ve been linked! Even his basic wage is miles beyond what we would entertain, and even on par with our highest earner he would then be taking a massive cut. Move on — Andy McGowan (@MrMac1985) January 21, 2020

If Bale was brought back to Tottenham he would unquestionably be a wonderful addition.

Even though he has struggled for his best form in recent years at Madrid, the Welsh winger would still bring a winning mentality and a huge amount of quality to Tottenham.

However, with Bale on a huge contract at Madrid, Spurs could struggle to afford his wages and any transfer does seem very unlikely at this stage.