Quick links

Rangers

'Does nothing', 'Frightening': Some Rangers fans slate Ibrox performer despite win

John McGinley
Jon Flanagan of Rangers FC in action during the UEFA Europa League Play Off First Leg match between Legia Warsaw and Rangers FC on August 22, 2019 in Warsaw, Poland.
John McGinleyProfile
John McGinley

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers picked up an important victory against St Mirren at Ibrox tonight.

Jon Flanagan of Rangers FC in action during the UEFA Europa League Play Off First Leg match between Legia Warsaw and Rangers FC on August 22, 2019 in Warsaw, Poland.

Some Rangers fans have been left less than impressed with the performance of Jon Flanagan tonight, despite Steven Gerrard's team picking up an important victory.

Jermain Defoe was the poacher in the box to capitalise on Borna Barisic's deflected low cross and fire his team into a one-goal lead.

Subscribe

That first-half effort was enough to secure the three points on a night that Rangers had to win, with league leaders Celtic also victorious away to Kilmarnock.

While the win will no doubt delight fans, some were left disappointed by Flanagan, especially in the wake of Nathan Patterson's debut last Friday night.

 

The teenager was handed his first start against Stranraer in the Scottish Cup and impressed enough to make some fans think he should have retained his place at right-back.

Captain James Tavernier is currently out injured, so Gerrard needs a reliable performer to cope with the pressures of the Scottish Premiership title race.

He opted for Flanagan tonight, but there could now be a clamouring for the 27-year-old to be switched out of the side ahead of this weekend's clash away to Hearts at Tynecastle.

Jon Flanagan of Rangers controls the ball during the Scottish Premier League match between Motherwell and Rangers at Fir Park on August 19, 2018 in Motherwell, Scotland.

These supporters are looking for more in the position, taking to social media this evening to share their thoughts on Flanagan's display...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John McGinleyProfile

John McGinley

John is an experienced writer who has covered Scottish and English football professionally since 2013, having worked for clubs and other publications in the past. His favourite ever player is Zinedine Zidane and he thinks yours should be too.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch