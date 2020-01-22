'Does nothing', 'Frightening': Some Rangers fans slate Ibrox performer despite win

Rangers picked up an important victory against St Mirren at Ibrox tonight.

Some Rangers fans have been left less than impressed with the performance of Jon Flanagan tonight, despite Steven Gerrard's team picking up an important victory.

Jermain Defoe was the poacher in the box to capitalise on Borna Barisic's deflected low cross and fire his team into a one-goal lead.

That first-half effort was enough to secure the three points on a night that Rangers had to win, with league leaders Celtic also victorious away to Kilmarnock.

While the win will no doubt delight fans, some were left disappointed by Flanagan, especially in the wake of Nathan Patterson's debut last Friday night.

The teenager was handed his first start against Stranraer in the Scottish Cup and impressed enough to make some fans think he should have retained his place at right-back.

Captain James Tavernier is currently out injured, so Gerrard needs a reliable performer to cope with the pressures of the Scottish Premiership title race.

He opted for Flanagan tonight, but there could now be a clamouring for the 27-year-old to be switched out of the side ahead of this weekend's clash away to Hearts at Tynecastle.

These supporters are looking for more in the position, taking to social media this evening to share their thoughts on Flanagan's display...

Aribo has been poor. Flanagan does nothing down the wing... — Nacho Man (@nachoman18721) January 22, 2020

We have to stop floating balls up when Defoe is a lone striker. And as expected Flanagan replacing Tavernier takes away a massive attacking threat. — BMC Rangers Rants (@BMCRangersRants) January 22, 2020

One sided game at halftime. Missing Tav down the right hand side. Feel like 90% of the right backs in the SPFL could do the job Flanagan has done. Still no idea why Patterson isn't playing — Revan (@Revan1872) January 22, 2020

Announce Patterson substitution — Steve Smith (@SteveGSmith_) January 22, 2020

Hopeless — Craig (@craigtftp) January 22, 2020

Hows Flanagan not sent off ? i think it might help us — Nacho Man (@nachoman18721) January 22, 2020

Strange ain’t it mate, Flanagan offers nothing.. we don’t have our two most creative players on the park yet we go with the most uncreative line up lol strange — ‍♀️ (@TamAgotchi1872) January 22, 2020

Really need Patterson on. The lack of creativity from Flanagan is frightening. Either that or bring on Arfield (or do both). — Kieran (@kieranmcl96) January 22, 2020

You have to question the players decision making after tonight, I seen on more than one occasion players passing the ball to John Flanagan — Wills (@wills1872) January 22, 2020

Flanagan brings nothing to that team. — dunc (@garryy86514703) January 22, 2020