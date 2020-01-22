Does Greta Thunberg write her own speeches? The public is divided!

The young activist is often accused of passing off the words of others as her own.

She may be an icon, but does Greta Thunberg write her own speeches?

The 17-year-old Swedish environmental activist is arguably one of the most recognisable people on the planet right now. She travels the world delivering speeches and addressing concerns over climate change, expressing a deep desire to encourage action.

In 2019, Time magazine championed her as Person of the Year and included her in their list of the 100 most influential people. Needless to say, she's inspired many to be better, but you can't win them all!

Despite her intentions, she's become quite the divisive public figure. So many dismiss her as a fraud and think that her passion comes across as irritating. There are many who regularly cite why they feel she's undeserving of praise, but one question seems to come up the most...

Talking Greta Thunberg on Twitter

One of the most frequently asked questions about Greta Thunberg is: "Does she write her own speeches?"

It's long been discussed and debated on Twitter. Check out a selection of tweets below:

I am 31 years old (today in fact) a published author with her own podcast. I still consult with others when writing speeches, preparing presentations etc. If the best you have against Greta Thunberg (a 16 year old) is that she may or may not write her speeches, y'all clutching. — Sally-Anne Hurley (@SallyhyphenAnne) December 12, 2019

Even if @GretaThunberg does not write all the speeches on her own. So what?

1) Politicians usually don't write their own speeches, so why demand it of her.

2) What she says is important and the facts are correct. It's important that it's said not who came up with the words. — Johannes Gütschow (@JoGuetschow) September 25, 2019

Does @GretaThunberg write her own speeches? If so, I’m even more in awe of her. If not, does anyone know who they are? — Suzanne Gallagher (@LinguistLawyer) April 27, 2019

For those who don't believe that @GretaThunberg can write her own speeches; At age 16, Rimbaud wrote the poem "Le Bateau ivre". Mary Shelley finished Frankenstein before she was 20. Nabokov's first major work was published when he was 17. — Adam Jorlen (@adamjorlen) February 19, 2019

Does Greta Thunberg write her own speeches?

Yes, Greta Thunberg writes her own speeches.

In a rather lengthy Facebook post in February 2019, Greta decided to address many of the public questions and concerns which have circulated since her media prominence.

Of course, one of the pressing topics to address was the speeches themselves. She wrote: "And yes, I write my own speeches. But since I know that what I say is going to reach many, many people I often ask for input. I also have a few scientists that I frequently ask for help on how to express certain complicated matters. I want everything to be absolutely correct so that I don’t spread incorrect facts, or things that can be misunderstood."

Makes total sense!

Greta Thunberg stands up

This isn't the only time she addresses the concern about her writing in the post.

Later on, she expresses: "Also there is one complaint that I 'sound and write like an adult'. And to that I can only say; don’t you think that a 16-year old can speak for herself?"

You often hear people argue that she doesn't sound like a teenager so couldn't possibly have written the speeches. On the contrary, you also hear some say that her science and so forth are too basic...

She continued: "There’s also some people who say that I oversimplify things. For example when I say that 'the climate crisis is a black and white issue', 'we need to stop the emissions of greenhouse gases' and 'I want you to panic'. But that I only say because it’s true. Yes, the climate crisis is the most complex issue that we have ever faced and it’s going to take everything from our part to 'stop it'. But the solution is black and white; we need to stop the emissions of greenhouse gases."

Well, there you have it.

