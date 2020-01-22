Does Greta Thunberg write her own speeches? The public is divided!

Christopher Weston
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks to participants at a climate change protest on January 17, 2020 in Lausanne, Switzerland. The protest is taking place ahead of the upcoming...
Chris Weston Profile
Christopher Weston

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The young activist is often accused of passing off the words of others as her own.

She may be an icon, but does Greta Thunberg write her own speeches?

The 17-year-old Swedish environmental activist is arguably one of the most recognisable people on the planet right now. She travels the world delivering speeches and addressing concerns over climate change, expressing a deep desire to encourage action. 

In 2019, Time magazine championed her as Person of the Year and included her in their list of the 100 most influential people. Needless to say, she's inspired many to be better, but you can't win them all!

Despite her intentions, she's become quite the divisive public figure. So many dismiss her as a fraud and think that her passion comes across as irritating. There are many who regularly cite why they feel she's undeserving of praise, but one question seems to come up the most...

Talking Greta Thunberg on Twitter

One of the most frequently asked questions about Greta Thunberg is: "Does she write her own speeches?"

It's long been discussed and debated on Twitter. Check out a selection of tweets below: 

 

 

 

 

Does Greta Thunberg write her own speeches?

Yes, Greta Thunberg writes her own speeches. 

In a rather lengthy Facebook post in February 2019, Greta decided to address many of the public questions and concerns which have circulated since her media prominence. 

Of course, one of the pressing topics to address was the speeches themselves. She wrote: "And yes, I write my own speeches. But since I know that what I say is going to reach many, many people I often ask for input. I also have a few scientists that I frequently ask for help on how to express certain complicated matters. I want everything to be absolutely correct so that I don’t spread incorrect facts, or things that can be misunderstood."

Makes total sense!

Greta Thunberg stands up

This isn't the only time she addresses the concern about her writing in the post. 

Later on, she expresses: "Also there is one complaint that I 'sound and write like an adult'. And to that I can only say; don’t you think that a 16-year old can speak for herself?"

You often hear people argue that she doesn't sound like a teenager so couldn't possibly have written the speeches. On the contrary, you also hear some say that her science and so forth are too basic...

She continued: "There’s also some people who say that I oversimplify things. For example when I say that 'the climate crisis is a black and white issue', 'we need to stop the emissions of greenhouse gases' and 'I want you to panic'. But that I only say because it’s true. Yes, the climate crisis is the most complex issue that we have ever faced and it’s going to take everything from our part to 'stop it'. But the solution is black and white; we need to stop the emissions of greenhouse gases."

Well, there you have it. 

