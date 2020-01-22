Report: Wolves bid for bench-warming Frenchman who could cost seven-figure sum

Premier League high-flyers Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly want Enzo Loiodice with the midfielder out of favour at Ligue 1 Dijon.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have made a bid to sign Dijon midfielder Enzo Loiodice in a deal that would potentially cost around £1.3 million, as reported by France Football.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have come alive in the final week of the January transfer window. Leonardo Campana was officially unveiled in Old Gold on Tuesday with Olympiakos winger Daniel Podence expected to follow in a potential £25 million deal (the Telegraph).

And, after raiding Ecuador and Greece for two exciting young attackers, another highly-rated prospect could be on his way to Molineux over the next few days.

Foot Mercato broke the news on Monday that Wolves had made an offer for Paris-born Loiodice and – some 24 hours later – France Football have shone more light on the situation. It is reported that Wolves wanted to take Les Blues U20 international on loan with an option to buy for £1.3 million next summer.

Dijon, however, would allegedly prefer to sell Loiodice outright with Lorient, Sochaux, Feyenoord and Utrecht also in the race.

The diminutive midfielder enjoyed a fine breakthrough season in 2018/19 but he has struggled to build on that initial promise, starting just two Ligue 1 games in the current campaign. Perhaps this lack of minutes is why Wolves seemingly want to ‘try before they buy’.

Like Campana, Loiodice would probably play for Wolves’s second string initially but a first-team role is not out of the question either. With the Black Country giants looking to balance domestic and continental exploits, Nuno has handed debuts to a number of exciting youngsters of late.