Report: West Brom planning £8m bid for in-form star Bilic called a 'good player'

Slaven Bilic wants Dinamo Zagreb forward Mislav Orsic at West Bromwich Albion with the Championship leaders stuttering.

West Bromwich Albion are set to offer £8 million for Dinamo Zagreb forward Mislav Orsic with Slaven Bilic desperate to bring new faces to the Hawthorns, as reported by the Telegraph.

Once again, the Championship is making fools of everyone. A matter of weeks ago, some were claiming that the automatic promotion race was over already with West Brom and Leeds soaring clear at the top of the table.

But with the Baggies and the Whites enduring a Christmas to forget, it appears that a title race is on the cards again. West Brom lost 1-0 at home to struggling Stoke City on Monday, their sixth league game in a row without a win.

And, after another below-par display, manager Bilic made it clear to the Express and Star that additions were required. The straight-talking tactician has already confirmed his interest in signing fellow Croatian Orsic, via the Birmingham Mail, and it seems that West Brom are set to step up their pursuit of one of Europe’s hottest attackers.

The Telegraph claims that the Midland giants are set to make an £8 million bid for a versatile forward who has 19 goals in 26 games, including a Champions League hat-trick against Atalanta, under his belt.

Orsic is at his best on the left wing and he could potentially replace Grady Diangana, who was subbed off early on against Stoke with injury.

And with West Brom paying the price for failing to sign a prolific goal-scorer, could the Croatian be the difference in the title race?