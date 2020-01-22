Report: Nine-goal star tells his club he wants to join Wolves this month

Premier League high-flyers Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly hoping to complete the £6m signing of AEK Athens striker Nelson Oliveira.

Nelson Oliveira has made it clear to AEK Athens that he wants to return to England this month and sign for Wolverhampton Wanderers, according to Sport24.

A player who often flattered to deceive at Swansea City, Nottingham Forest and Norwich City could soon be on his way back to British shores.

According to the Sun (21 January, page 53), Wolves are hoping to bring yet another Portugal international to Molineux with Oliveira in the midst of the best season of his career over in Greece.

The skilful centre-forward has netted nine times in 15 Super League games for AEK and, with a £6 million release clause in his contract, it looks unlikely that Oliveira will still be playing for the 2018 Greek champions by the time February rolls around.

Sport24 reports that Wolves saw an initial bid of around £3.5 million rejected but they are expected to return in the ‘coming hours’ with a new offer.

What’s more, Oliveira himself has now informed AEK that it is his desire to seal a move to the Premier League and finally, at the fourth time of asking, establish himself in the English game.

For far too long, Wolves have been over-reliant on Raul Jimenez in attack with the Mexican talisman already playing 36 games in all competitions this season, including 11 in Europe.

Oliveira, who is represent by super-agent Jorge Mendes like much of Nuno’s squad, would finally offer some quality in reserve with a gruelling fixture schedule set to test Wolves’ squad to its limits.

The 28-year-old's arrival is also likely to ensure that fellow new boy Leonardo Campana will be playing for the U23s for the time being.