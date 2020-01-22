Quick links

Report: Leeds agree deal to sign young attacker

Danny Owen
Leeds fans celebrate their team's victory during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on November 29, 2014 in Leeds, England.
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League champions Manchester City are reportedly set to sell Ian Carlo Poveda to Leeds United with Marcelo Bielsa getting a hand from Pep Guardiola.

Iancarlo Poveda of Manchester City during the Premier League 2 between Manchester City v Arsenal at Manchester City Football Academy on October 26, 2019 in Manchester, England.

Leeds United appear to have won the race to sign Ian Carlo Poveda after agreeing a deal with Manchester City, according to the Mail.

Ask any Leeds fan what Marcelo Bielsa needs this month and nine out of ten will shout the word ‘striker’ directly and unapologetically into your face.

For now, however, Whites fans will have to do with two exciting youngsters with deals for the likes of Che Adams, Britt Assombalonga and Andre Gray no closer to completion.

 

One day after Chievo goalkeeper Elia Caprile was unveiled at Elland Road, the 18-year-old is set to be joined by another promising talent; one who has honed his considerable qualities under the legendary Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

The Mail reports that Leeds are on the verge of sealing a deal to sign Poveda, a one time Barcelona and Arsenal prospect, after a breakthrough in negotiations with Manchester City.

A speedy and creative wide player who has represented England at U20 level, Poveda looks set to replace Jack Clarke in Marcelo Bielsa’s squad, although he still has plenty to prove with just 90 minutes of senior football under his belt.

Ian Poveda of Manchester City u19s in action during the UEFA Youth League group C match between Manchester City U19 and Shakhtar Donetsk U19 at The Academy Stadium on November 26, 2019 in...

Leeds, however, have failed to score in each of their last three games and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Bielsa throw Poveda in at the deep end, particularly with Helder Costa, Pablo Hernandez and Gianni Alioski struggling for form.

The Mail reported recently that Scottish champions Celtic were interested in Poveda but the mutual admiration between Bielsa and Guardiola appears to have given Leeds a clear advantage.

Ian Poveda of Manchester City celebrates with Alpha Diounkou after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Youth League match between Manchester City and Atalanta at Manchester City...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

