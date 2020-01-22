Quick links

Report: Burnley planning £3m player-plus-cash bid as Crystal Palace join transfer battle

Danny Owen
Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley shakes hands with Roy Hodgson, Manager of Crystal Palace after the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Crystal Palace at Turf Moor on March 02, 2019...
Championship hopefuls Bristol City could lose captain Josh Brownhill with Burnley reportedly set to offer Nahki Wells in a player-plus-cash deal.

Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United and Josh Brownhill of Bristol City compete for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United at Ashton Gate on August...

Crystal Palace have joined the race to sign Bristol City captain Josh Brownhill, according to TEAMtalk, with Burnley planning to offer Nahki Wells in exchange to lure the versatile midfielder to Turf Moor.

A former Manchester United youngster might have had to drop down the divisions to make his mark but it seems only a matter of time before he takes the Oliver Norwood route to the top flight.

Like the Sheffield United maestro, Brownhill looks a Premier League player in-waiting after a series of eye-catching performances in the Championship. A dynamic, technically gifted midfielder with five goals to his name this season, the Robins’ inspirational skipper is not short of suitors.

 

The Bristol Post reported on Tuesday that Leicester, Sheffield United and Burnley were ‘leading the race’ for a player with a £7 million release clause in his contract. Crystal Palace, meanwhile, have since expressed an interest with Roy Hodgson hoping to add some freshness to the top flight’s second oldest squad.

Burnley, however, appear to have a trick up their sleeve - one that could blow their rivals away.

Nahki Wells of Queens Park Rangers applauds the fans after the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Brentford at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on October 28,...

It is no secret that promotion-chasing City want a new striker and Burnley could use this to their advantage by killing two birds with one stone. TEAMtalk suggests that The Clarets are willing to offer forgotten man Wells, plus £3 million, to convince Bristol City to cash in on their key man.

Wells has been a man reborn on loan at QPR this season, taking his tally to 13 for the season with that contentious winner against Leeds United on Saturday. He certainly got a, ahem, ‘helping hand’ against the Whites but, with no one in Bristol City’s squad netting double figures in 2019/20, Wells could potentially be a signing who fires the Robins into the top six.

Queens Park Rangers' Nahki Wells celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Blackburn Rovers at The Kiyan Prince...

