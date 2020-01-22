Report: Burnley planning £3m player-plus-cash bid as Crystal Palace join transfer battle

Championship hopefuls Bristol City could lose captain Josh Brownhill with Burnley reportedly set to offer Nahki Wells in a player-plus-cash deal.

Crystal Palace have joined the race to sign Bristol City captain Josh Brownhill, according to TEAMtalk, with Burnley planning to offer Nahki Wells in exchange to lure the versatile midfielder to Turf Moor.

A former Manchester United youngster might have had to drop down the divisions to make his mark but it seems only a matter of time before he takes the Oliver Norwood route to the top flight.

Like the Sheffield United maestro, Brownhill looks a Premier League player in-waiting after a series of eye-catching performances in the Championship. A dynamic, technically gifted midfielder with five goals to his name this season, the Robins’ inspirational skipper is not short of suitors.

The Bristol Post reported on Tuesday that Leicester, Sheffield United and Burnley were ‘leading the race’ for a player with a £7 million release clause in his contract. Crystal Palace, meanwhile, have since expressed an interest with Roy Hodgson hoping to add some freshness to the top flight’s second oldest squad.

Burnley, however, appear to have a trick up their sleeve - one that could blow their rivals away.

It is no secret that promotion-chasing City want a new striker and Burnley could use this to their advantage by killing two birds with one stone. TEAMtalk suggests that The Clarets are willing to offer forgotten man Wells, plus £3 million, to convince Bristol City to cash in on their key man.

Wells has been a man reborn on loan at QPR this season, taking his tally to 13 for the season with that contentious winner against Leeds United on Saturday. He certainly got a, ahem, ‘helping hand’ against the Whites but, with no one in Bristol City’s squad netting double figures in 2019/20, Wells could potentially be a signing who fires the Robins into the top six.