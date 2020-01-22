Report: £26m man rejects Sheffield United move but enters talks with PL duo

Everton and West Ham are reportedly in talks to bring Roma flop Steven Nzonzi back to the Premier League but he is not heading to Bramall Lane.

£26m World Cup winner Steven Nzonzi has turned down the chance to join Sheffield United, according to Futbol Arena, as he continues negotiations with Everton and West Ham.

Despite lifting football’s biggest prize in Russia some 18 months ago, an experienced central midfielder has seen his reputation take a battering of late.

Nzonzi was arguably La Liga’s best midfielder during his stellar spell at Sevilla but a £26 million move to Roma just hasn’t worked out.

Since joining Galatasaray on loan, things have gone from bad to worse, with the 31-year-old missing the last four Super Lig games due to an internal suspension.

No wonder Nzonzi is desperate to leave Istanbul behind with Everton and West Ham entering talks to bring the former Blackburn and Stoke City maestro back to the Premier League.

Sheffield United also expressed an interest but, after making contact, Futbol Arena reports that Nzonzi has given a potential to Bramall Lane the cold shoulder.

Given how the Blades have performed since returning to the top flight, Nzonzi’s stance is more than a little mystifying. Chris Wilder’s free-flowing side are just a point behind fifth place Manchester United with qualification for the Europa League a genuine possibility for a team who play some of the most attractive football on the continent.

And Nzonzi, on paper at least, could have relished a deep-lying playmaker role at the base of Sheffield United’s midfield. He completed the most passes in La Liga during the 2016/17 season and that masterful distribution would have come in handy in the Steel City.

Instead, Nzonzi appears to favour a move to an Everton or West Ham side who currently sit five and ten places behind Sheffield United in the table.