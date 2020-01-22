Director warns that reported Celtic and Southampton target will cost 'more than £12m'

Premier League duo Southampton and Bournemouth are reportedly challenging for Le Havre striker Tino Kadewere, while Celtic are also linked.

Le Havre are demanding more than £12 million for Tino Kadewere, sporting director Pierre Wantiez has told France Bleu, with the likes of Celtic and Southampton mentioned as a potential destination for the in-form striker.

Despite spending all of his time in French football in the second tier, Kadewere will not be going anywhere on the cheap during the January transfer window.

The Zimbabwe international has found the net 18 times in 20 games this season and, with interest on the rise, Le Havre are determined to make as much money as possible from a player who has made promotion to Ligue 1 a genuine possibility.

“We want more than £12 million, clearly,” a straight talking Wantiez claimed on Tuesday.

Lyon looked set to secure the services of a technically gifted striker with excellent dribbling and passing skills, although the arrival of Karl-Toko Ekambi on loan from Villarreal might have suddenly taken Rudi Garcia’s side out of the running.

It remains to be seen whether Celtic, who were linked by the Mail, are willing to obliterate their transfer record to sign Kadewere, particularly after paying a seven-figure sum for Polish starlet Patryk Klimala.

Kadewere, young, improving and with the potential for a huge future profit, is certainly a typical Celtic signing and there is no other forward in Neil Lennon’s squad capable of offering such blistering pace in behind opposition defences. His complimentary skill-set could potentially tempt the Hoops to test the water with their status as Scotland's top dogs under more pressure than ever.

The likes of Southampton and Bournemouth, however, may be more willing to take a £14 million punt on a player who could ease the goalscoring burden on Danny Ings and Callum Wilson respectively.