Director hails 'legend' Bielsa as Leeds reportedly target his eight-assist star

Leeds United reportedly want to add Staebek's Norwegian winger Emil Bohinen to Marcelo Bielsa's Championship title-chasing squad.

Staebak sporting director Andre Olsen has paid tribute to ‘coaching legend’ Marcelo Bielsa as Leeds United attempt to lure Emil Bohinen away from the Norwegian outfit, as reported by Sporten.

If reports are to be believed, Leeds could be about to snatch an exciting young forward from under the noses of their Yorkshire rivals.

Back in December, Bohinen travelled to England to undergo a trial period at Premier League high-flyers Sheffield United (Budstikka).

But, with the Blades yet to tie him down, Leeds are looking to swoop in with the Yorkshire Evening Post claiming that a jet-heeled 20-year-old could replace the departed Jack Clarke in Bielsa’s promotion-chasing ranks.

Blessed with rapid pace and the kind of end product which belies his tender years, Bohinen is the sort of raw talent who Bielsa loves to get his managerial mitts into.

Reacting to the speculation, Olsen was reluctant to give much away, although the Staebek chief does seem to understand why a promising youngster would jump at the chance to play under a coach famed for his ability to improve players beyond all recognition.

“He is a coaching legend. So of course, it would be an experience in itself to play for him,” said Olsen, who refused to comment directly on whether Bohinen was Elland Road-bound.

“I don't want to answer that. The player has to answer for himself.”

Bohinen is one of many rising stars underpinning a golden generation of Norwegian football, along with Sander Berge, Martin Odegaard and Borussia Dortmund’s hat-trick scoring debutant Erling Braut Haaland.

The son of former Nottingham Forest midfielder Lars produced six goals and eight assists in the 2019 campaign.