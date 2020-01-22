Quick links

Aston Villa

Dean Smith suggests Villa player needs to be more attacking in future

John Verrall
Dean Smith the head coach
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa defender Frederic Guilbert has been a regular starter for Dean Smith's side.

Dean Smith head coach of Aston Villa in action during a training session at Bodymoor Heath training ground on January 10, 2020 in Birmingham, England.

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has told the Birmingham Mail that he wants Frederic Guilbert to be more attacking.

Villa ran out 2-1 winners over Watford last night, with Tyrone Mings bagging a last minute goal for his side.

The claret and blues boss feels that there is still more to come from his team though, as they learn the 5-3-2 system.

Smith wants to see both his wing-backs be more offensive, and singled out Guilbert as a player he wants to see become more ambitious in the future.

 

“We're still working on a system that we're tactically getting used to,” Smith said.

“They knew their patterns of play on the ball but we need more ambition in the final third. By that I mean if Matt Targett crosses, I want to see Freddie Guilbert arriving at the far post as well.”

Guilbert has generally impressed for Villa since joining, but the Frenchman perhaps could have more of an influence in the final third.

Frederic Guilbert of Aston Villa in action during at training session at Bodymoor Heath training ground on July 09, 2019 in Birmingham, England.

Guilbert is blessed with great pace, and he could be an asset to Villa in an attacking sense over the second half of the campaign.

Villa’s win over Watford was huge for their survival chances, as it led to them jumping out of the relegation zone and into 16th place in the Premier League table.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch