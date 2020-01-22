Dean Smith suggests Villa player needs to be more attacking in future

Aston Villa defender Frederic Guilbert has been a regular starter for Dean Smith's side.

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has told the Birmingham Mail that he wants Frederic Guilbert to be more attacking.

Villa ran out 2-1 winners over Watford last night, with Tyrone Mings bagging a last minute goal for his side.

The claret and blues boss feels that there is still more to come from his team though, as they learn the 5-3-2 system.

Smith wants to see both his wing-backs be more offensive, and singled out Guilbert as a player he wants to see become more ambitious in the future.

“We're still working on a system that we're tactically getting used to,” Smith said.

“They knew their patterns of play on the ball but we need more ambition in the final third. By that I mean if Matt Targett crosses, I want to see Freddie Guilbert arriving at the far post as well.”

Guilbert has generally impressed for Villa since joining, but the Frenchman perhaps could have more of an influence in the final third.

Guilbert is blessed with great pace, and he could be an asset to Villa in an attacking sense over the second half of the campaign.

Villa’s win over Watford was huge for their survival chances, as it led to them jumping out of the relegation zone and into 16th place in the Premier League table.