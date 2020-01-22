'At least you care': Some Everton fans react to player's strongly-worded message

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton dropped two points at Goodison Park with two injury-time goals from the opposition ensuring the Toffees could only draw.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has taken to Twitter with a strongly worded message and an apology for the Toffees fanbase following the embarrassing late capitulation in the Premier League game at Goodison Park on Tuesday night.

Carlo Ancelotti's charges dominated proceedings against Newcastle at Goodison Park, with Moise Kean opening his account for Everton on 30 minutes and Calvert-Lewin doubling the Toffees' lead with his 10th Premier League goal of the season on 54 minutes.

The clock was deep in injury time with Everton still two goals to the good, and victory appeared a foregone conclusion - only for Magpies substitute Florian Lejeune to twice take advantage of slack Toffees defending to score a brace on 94 and 95 minutes.

Calvert-Lewin wrote the following on social media on Wednesday following the shock draw:

What happened last night can’t and shouldn’t happen after dominating the game like that, so apologise to the fans!! We take the positives and move, happy to be in double figures for the season ⚡️ #UTFT #DCL9 https://t.co/w8c9QwW1gp — DCL (@CalvertLewin14) 22 January 2020

A number of Everton fans responded to the 22-year-old's message:

Everton have conceded seven goals in the 90th minute onwards in the Premier League this season, four more than any other side in the division (BBC Sport).

Up next for the Toffees is Saturday's Premier League trip to relegation-battling Watford.