David Moyes admits bringing skilful winger back to West Ham was a 'big consideration'

West Ham United won't be bringing back Grady Diangana following his injury.

West Ham United boss David Moyes has told The Telegraph that he gave 'big consideration' to recalling Grady Diangana from West Bromwich Albion.

With Diangana down the pecking order last summer, West Ham decided to send him out on loan – and struck a deal with former Hammers boss Slaven Bilic at West Brom.

Diangana penned a second-long loan deal at The Hawthorns, and he has been an absolute sensation in the Championship this season.

The 21-year-old has racked up five goals and six assists whilst producing some sensational skills for the Baggies, making him a fan favourite with the Championship promotion-contenders.

Diangana has shown what a talented player he is, and with West Ham struggling for numbers – especially in light of Felipe Anderson's injury – some had wondered whether new boss Moyes would recall Diangana and give him a chance.

However, Diangana himself picked up an injury against Stoke City on Monday night, and Moyes confirmed that he will now miss around a month of playing time.

Moyes noted that he strongly considered recalling Diangana and bringing him back into the West Ham fold, but that won't be happening now he's injured.

“It was a big consideration [recalling him],” said Moyes. “His injury last night has put paid to him coming back. We are so short of players just now, [it'll be] maybe a month's time when he’s recovered. He’ll probably stay there until the end of the season,” he added.