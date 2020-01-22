Cyberpunk 2077 delayed because it performs badly on Xbox One - says insider

A Polish insider claims Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed because of its "extremely unsatisfactory" performance on Xbox One.

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated games of 2020, meaning it's understandable that a lot of people were devastated when CD Projekt RED shared that it is being delayed to September. While the developers themselves shared the commonplace justification of wanting to make the game as perfect as possible, a Polish insider has recently claimed that one of the reasons it has been delayed is because of its performance on Xbox One.

Ambitious games such as Cyberpunk 2077 are designed to push the limits of hardware as was the case with The Witcher 3 back in 2015. This is why Geralt's third adventure was subject to a reported downgrade before it was released onto PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

While there's no knowing whether CD Projekt RED's foray into cyberpunk will receive a downgrade also, it has been reported that it's not performing as well as intended on Xbox One.

CYBERPUNK 2077: 10 most anticipated games of 2020 for PS4

Why was Cyberpunk 2077 delayed?

Polish insider Borys Niespielak claims that the main reason Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed is because of its "extremely unsatisfactory" performance on Xbox One.

CD Projekt RED posted a message on Twitter saying that the game is fully playable and finished, but that they need and want a few extra months to make it as perfect as possible.

We have important news regarding Cyberpunk 2077’s release date we’d like to share with you today. pic.twitter.com/aWdtR0grYV — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) January 16, 2020

This explanation is common and nothing new, but Niespielak has elaborated by claiming that it's struggling to perform as intended on Microsoft's original console.

Speaking on a podcast translated on Altchar, Niespielak has reportedly said that the original Xbox One console is not powerful enough to run the game properly.

Borys supposedly claims that sources had told him that the game would be postponed if the issues with its performance weren't resolved by January 2020.

Altchar have shared a translation of the podcast on Discord from a user named Klawiaturodzierzca.

All of the above isn't offical as CD Projekt RED didn't out either the PS4 or Xbox One in their explanation for delaying the game. So, with that being said, you'll want to take the finger-pointing at Xbox One and current-gen hardware with a grain of salt.

It's also not clear as to whether or not the performance is "unsatisfactory" on just the original Xbox One and PS4, or if it affects the Pro and X as well.

WELCOME TO SILENT HILL: Konami reportedly developing two new games

Cyberpunk 2077 will release on PS4, Xbox One and PC on September 17th.