'Couldn't love him any more': Liverpool fans can't believe what Ancelotti's said

John Verrall
Carlo Ancelotti the head coach
Liverpool fans were very interested in Carlo Ancelotti's post-match comments following Everton's draw yesterday.

Carlo Ancelotti the head coach

Liverpool fans have taken aim at Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti, after his comments following their draw with Newcastle United.

Everton threw away a two-goal lead in injury time last night, as Newcastle came back to claim a point.

To make matters worse, Ancelotti’s words after the game have been mocked by Liverpool fans.

 

Ancelotti brought back memories of Istanbul in his post-match press conference, where Liverpool came from 3-0 down to beat his AC Milan side.

"The players are really sad for this moment. I said to them I lost the Champions League final after winning 3-0, these things happen,” he said to the Liverpool Echo.

And Liverpool fans couldn’t believe that the Everton boss had reminded their rival fans about one of the most famous moments in the Reds’ history.

Everton will surely be gutted about last night’s result, as they looked to have the game in the palm of their hands.

Everton had looked good for the bulk of the contest against Newcastle, but somehow threw the three points away.

The Magpies scored twice in the final two minutes of the match through Florian Lejeune, as Everton showed fragility.

Everton’s draw with Newcastle has left them sat in 12th place in the Premier League table.

