'Couldn't love him any more': Liverpool fans can't believe what Ancelotti's said

Liverpool fans were very interested in Carlo Ancelotti's post-match comments following Everton's draw yesterday.

Liverpool fans have taken aim at Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti, after his comments following their draw with Newcastle United.

Everton threw away a two-goal lead in injury time last night, as Newcastle came back to claim a point.

To make matters worse, Ancelotti’s words after the game have been mocked by Liverpool fans.

Ancelotti brought back memories of Istanbul in his post-match press conference, where Liverpool came from 3-0 down to beat his AC Milan side.

"The players are really sad for this moment. I said to them I lost the Champions League final after winning 3-0, these things happen,” he said to the Liverpool Echo.

And Liverpool fans couldn’t believe that the Everton boss had reminded their rival fans about one of the most famous moments in the Reds’ history.

Best way to win the Everton dressing room: bring this up. Nice one Carlo. pic.twitter.com/G2uCk1DYqq — Love Glazer Hate United (@dalglishera) January 21, 2020

Looks like he didn't get the "Never mention Istanbul" memo on his induction day. — Ruaraidh Gillies ☝️ (@redbyname) January 22, 2020

Well that particular example should cheer Everton right up shouldn't it — Anirudh Takkar (@anirudh_takkar) January 21, 2020

Ancleotti adding more salt to injury — Zaid Shahin (@Dr_ZaidShahin) January 21, 2020

That will cheer them up. pic.twitter.com/VGdGhIGXDT — 23TP23 (@23TP23) January 21, 2020

Always nice to remind Evertonians about that lol, well done Carlo! — Julian (@Julian_01m) January 21, 2020

@CarIoMagnifico thoughts not the best thing to say imo — charlie (@NotLFCharlie) January 21, 2020

I’m sure losing a final to Liverpool is the best analogy he could have used here....this will go down well — DJ (@DJJ_1981) January 21, 2020

If the fans weren’t crying enough he went and reminded them of that great night — Sat Dhillon (@SatDhillon1) January 21, 2020

I couldn't love Carlo Ancelotti any more than I do right now! — My food is Ruud (@Ruudfood) January 21, 2020

Everton will surely be gutted about last night’s result, as they looked to have the game in the palm of their hands.

Everton had looked good for the bulk of the contest against Newcastle, but somehow threw the three points away.

The Magpies scored twice in the final two minutes of the match through Florian Lejeune, as Everton showed fragility.

Everton’s draw with Newcastle has left them sat in 12th place in the Premier League table.