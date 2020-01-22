Confirmed: Spurs and Norwich lineups for tonight's Premier League clash

Jose Mourinho and Daniel Farke have name their teams for tonight's crucial encounter.

Spurs and Norwich City return to action in the top-flight this evening at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

As announced by the club's official Twitter account, Spurs line up with:

Starting XI - Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sessegnon, Winks, Lo Celso, Dele, Lamela, Son, Lucas.

Substitutes - Gazzaniga, Sanchez, Tanganga, Dier, Gedson, Ndombele, Eriksen.

Meanwhile, the travelling Canaries will go with:

Starting XI - Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Zimmermann, Byram, Tettey, McLean, Rupp, Duda, Cantwell, Pukki.

Substitutes - McGovern, Hernandez, Lewis, Stiepermann, Trybull, Drmic, Amadou.

There's no doubt it's a big match for both teams with Spurs looking to get back to winning ways in the league and Norwich desperate to build on a victory against Bournemouth and rescue themselves from relegation.

Jose Mourinho's team haven't won in the Premier League since a narrow Boxing Day win at home to Brighton.

In four subsequent top-flight matches, they've drawn against tonight's opponents and Watford, also losing to Southampton and Liverpool.

Norwich will be heartened by that 2-2 result in late December at Carrow Road and might fancy their chances of an upset this evening.

Spurs have loftier league ambitions of European qualification but are in danger of being left adrift by teams above them if their poor form continues.

The big news from their perspective is the return of Hugo Lloris in goal, who hasn't played since October after suffering an elbow injury.

No doubt fans are absolutely delighted to see him back in action, captaining his side tonight.

Norwich can call upon midfielder Lukas Rupp in the starting eleven for the first time, who joined from Hoffenheim earlier this month.