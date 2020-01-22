Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Norwich City

Confirmed: Spurs and Norwich lineups for tonight's Premier League clash

John McGinley
A general view of the stadium ahead of the FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Middlesbrough FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 14, 2020 in London,...
John McGinleyProfile
John McGinley

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jose Mourinho and Daniel Farke have name their teams for tonight's crucial encounter.

A general view of the stadium ahead of the FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Middlesbrough FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 14, 2020 in London,...

Spurs and Norwich City return to action in the top-flight this evening at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

As announced by the club's official Twitter account, Spurs line up with:

Starting XI - Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sessegnon, Winks, Lo Celso, Dele, Lamela, Son, Lucas.

Substitutes - Gazzaniga, Sanchez, Tanganga, Dier, Gedson, Ndombele, Eriksen.

Meanwhile, the travelling Canaries will go with:

Starting XI - Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Zimmermann, Byram, Tettey, McLean, Rupp, Duda, Cantwell, Pukki.

Substitutes - McGovern, Hernandez, Lewis, Stiepermann, Trybull, Drmic, Amadou.

 

There's no doubt it's a big match for both teams with Spurs looking to get back to winning ways in the league and Norwich desperate to build on a victory against Bournemouth and rescue themselves from relegation.

Jose Mourinho's team haven't won in the Premier League since a narrow Boxing Day win at home to Brighton.

In four subsequent top-flight matches, they've drawn against tonight's opponents and Watford, also losing to Southampton and Liverpool.

Norwich will be heartened by that 2-2 result in late December at Carrow Road and might fancy their chances of an upset this evening.

Spurs have loftier league ambitions of European qualification but are in danger of being left adrift by teams above them if their poor form continues.

Hugo Lloris of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munchen at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 01, 2019 in London,...

The big news from their perspective is the return of Hugo Lloris in goal, who hasn't played since October after suffering an elbow injury.

No doubt fans are absolutely delighted to see him back in action, captaining his side tonight.

Norwich can call upon midfielder Lukas Rupp in the starting eleven for the first time, who joined from Hoffenheim earlier this month.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John McGinleyProfile

John McGinley

John is an experienced writer who has covered Scottish and English football professionally since 2013, having worked for clubs and other publications in the past. His favourite ever player is Zinedine Zidane and he thinks yours should be too.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch