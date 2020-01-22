Confirmed Rangers team vs St Mirren: Patterson on bench as Gerrard names strong side

Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard has named a strong side for tonight's Rangers match.

Rangers return to Scottish Premiership action tonight against bottom six side St Mirren at home and Steven Gerrard has announced his line up, as per the club's official Twitter account.

The full match squad is as follows:



Starting XI - McGregor, Flanagan, Goldson, Katic, Barisic, Davis, Kamara, Jack, Kent, Aribo, Defoe.

Substitutes - Foderingham, Edmundson, Halliday, Patterson, Jones, Arfield, Ojo.

Unsurprisingly, the Ibrox boss has named a much stronger side than the one that took on Stranraer in the Scottish Cup last Friday.

For many players, tonight's action will be the first competitive match since December's superb win over rivals Celtic.

A victory against the Buddies is just as crucial as the Celtic Park victory for Gerrard's team, with Neil Lennon's outfit taking on a winnable match against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park at the same time tonight.

Jermain Defoe has been tasked with leading the attack due to the suspension of Alfredo Morelos.

Meanwhile, Jon Flanagan has been given a rare opportunity in his natural position with James Tavernier still out injured. Youngster Nathan Patterson, who made an impressive debut on Friday, has to settle for a place on the bench.

Elsewhere it's really business as usual in the defence and midfield with experienced performers like Steven Davis and Ryan Jack expected to lead the Gers through a potentially difficult 90 minutes.

It's all about the three points at Rangers for the foreseeable future. As long as Gerrard's squad deliver that, the home fans will be happy.

Can they keep the pressure on Celtic from Ibrox tonight?