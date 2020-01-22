Cobra: Sky One cast - Victoria Hamilton, Robert Carlyle, Steven Cree!

The show has scored performers from the likes of Trainspotting and The Crown.

Cobra has arrived on Sky One and the cast really is something special.

Last year may have been great for TV, but fortunately, we're already off to a pretty interesting start.

One of the new shows to capture our attention has been Cobra on Sky One, which centres upon a British government tasked with tackling an unprecedented power outage. To come up with a solution swiftly, they establish COBRA...

This is a committee formed of experts in their field, politicians and beyond, who combine their skillset to approach the mammoth task of restoring balance. Citizens are rioting in fear and anger, further emphasising the need to settle the disaster as quickly as possible.

The cast is terrific, urging us to wonder if balance will ever be restored.

So, let's take a look at them!

Cobra: Sky One cast

Check out the cast of Cobra below:

- Robert Carlyle as Prime Minister Robert Sutherland

- Richard Dormer as Fraser Walker

- Marisa Abela as Ellie Sutherland

- Emmanuel Imani as James

- Daz Morland as Sutherland's bodyguard

- Leigh Remnant as Minister of Energy

- Paul Whelligan as PM Sutherland's bodyguard

- Steven Cree as Chief Constable Collier

- Alexandre Willaume as Edin

- Grace Hogg-Robinson as Tess Marshall

- Mark Bazeley as Sam Marshall

- Victoria Hamilton as Anna Marshall

- Leeds Paul as Chief Engineer

- Joshua Hogan as Barney Marshall

- Lisa Palfrey as Eleanor James

- Danny Ashok as Manish Patel

For the full cast, be sure to head over to IMDb. In the meantime, let's take the time to talk about some specific performers...

Spotlighting Victoria Hamilton

Victoria Hamilton plays the chief of staff, Anna Marshall.

The 48-year-old's career began with classical theatre but she boasts a wealth of screen roles!

She is well known for playing Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother in the acclaimed TV series The Crown but has also starred in such shows as Doctor Foster: A Woman Scorned (Anna), The Game (Sarah Montag), Lark Rise to Candleford (Ruby Pratt) and 2019's Deep State (Senator Meaghan).

Film enthusiasts will surely remember her for playing Maria Bertram in the 1999 film Mansfield Park. Other film roles include Before You Go (Catherine) and Scoop (Jan).

In conversation with the Belfast Telegraph, she said of her Cobra character: "It's such a rich, witty part. She's a woman who has a sense of humour..."

Robert Carlyle as the PM!

Trainspotting fans will be fully aware of just how great Robert Carlyle can be.

The 58-year-old Scottish actor played Begbie in Danny Boyle's 1996 modern classic, while also reprising the role in the 2017 sequel. That's not all though, as he also collaborated with Danny again on 2000's The Beach (Daffy) starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Robert does a stellar job playing Prime Minister Robert Sutherland in Cobra, but honestly, we're not too surprised. He's proven a talent in such films as Once Upon a Time in the Midlands (Jimmy), Angela's Ashes (Malachy) and, of course, The Full Monty (Gaz).

Being no stranger to TV, he has also been in such series' as 2019's The War of the Worlds (Ogilvy), Once Upon a Time (Weaver), Stargate Universe (Dr. Nicholas Rush), The Last Enemy (David Russell) and more.

Let's talk Steven Cree

Steven Cree plays Chief Constable Collier.

Across his career, the 39-year-old has starred in such shows as Deep Water (Joe Kallisto), MotherFatherSon (Andrew), Outlander (Ian Murray) and Shetland (John Henderson).

He also boasts some significant film roles in the like of Outlaw King (Sir Christopher Seton), Terminator: Dark Fate (Rigby), Brotherhood (Brick) and Maleficent (Overseer).

