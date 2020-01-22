Club said to be bemused as Leeds reportedly make multi-million-pound transfer bid

It is claimed that Leeds United are continuing to chase Southampton's Che Adams.

The Daily Echo reports there is a growing sense of bemusement behind the scenes at Southampton regarding Leeds United's ongoing pursuit of the Saints striker Che Adams.

According to The Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds have offered Southampton a sizeable loan fee with an obligation to buy Adams for £20 million at the end of the season, should they seal promotion.

But The Daily Echo states the 23-year-old is happy to stay on the south coast and that the Saints have continued to make it clear to United - whose latest bid is said to be their third - that he will not be allowed to leave as it would leave them short in attack.

Leeds entered the January transfer window with the primary goal of strengthening their forward line, after having Eddie Nketiah recalled by Arsenal over a lack of playing time.

A new goalkeeper and winger were also sought by the Whites, but with the former vacancy already filled by the teenage Italian Elia Caprile and the latter reportedly on course to be by the similarly youthful Manchester City winger Ian Poveda, Adams' position is the one that continues to Marcelo Bielsa's side heading towards the final week of business.

The respective Watford and Middlesbrough strikers Andre Gray and Britt Assombalonga have also been linked with moves to Elland Road, though Leeds could encounter similar problems should they choose to pursue either player's signature.

Adams has appeared 21 times since his summer switch to Southampton, without scoring.