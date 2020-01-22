Quick links

Cesc Fabregas reacts on Twitter to Arsenal's draw at Chelsea

Ex Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder reacts to draw.

Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal celebrates with team mate Alexandre Lacazette after the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at Stamford Bridge on January 21, 2020 in...

Arsenal twice fought back from deficits to claim a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

The performance was even more impressive consider David Luiz was sent off in the first half.

 

Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder reacted to the dramatic game, congratulating both sides on their efforts.

While the points were shared, it was clearly Arsenal who felt better of the two teams.

To gain a point away from home at Chelsea is a decent result for them, especially considering they were without suspended striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang too.

Gabriel Martinelli stepped up, seizing on a slip by Ngolo Kante to score Arsenal's first goal.

Chelsea's inconsistent form is putting their top four place at risk, and their six point gap could be cut to just three by Manchester United tomorrow night if they beat Burnley.

Chelsea's home form is a real concern. They have picked up just 18 points of a possible 36 in the league at Stamford Bridge this season.

Willian and Emerson of Chelsea in discussion during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at Stamford Bridge on January 21, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

