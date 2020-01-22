Celtic predicted lineup vs Kilmarnock: Lennon utilises rare formation as 21-year-old returns

Neil Lennon and his Celtic team travel to Ayrshire this evening looking to make it two wins in two.

Celtic return to Scottish Premiership action tonight for the first time since December, hoping to fully bounce back from a derby defeat to Rangers.

The Scottish Cup win against Partick Thistle on Saturday was a good way to get back into the swing of things after the winter break, but the stakes are raised with the trip to Kilmarnock.

With Steven Gerrard's playing at the same time against St Mirren at Ibrox, it's a critical night in the title race.

Neil Lennon and his men must ensure they do not concede any ground and secure all three points.

Killie picked up a massive 6-0 win over lower league Queen's Park at the weekend but their league form has been dreadful of late.

They've lost their last five in the Scottish Premiership, with their last league victory coming way back in November.

In the first meeting between the two sides this season, it was Kilmarnock who actually took the lead in a Celtic Park clash, before Odsonne Edouard and Ryan Christie secured a 3-1 win.

With injuries and suspensions still a factor for Lennon, what kind of team will he go for this evening?

In defence, there may be a return for 21-year-old Kristoffer Ajer on the weekend's cup action. Lennon has confirmed he has returned to training and is in contention.

Nir Bitton is again injured and while Jozo Simunovic has recently returned, the Croatian defender has traditionally avoided playing on artificial surfaces, even if Lennon revealed yesterday that he has declared himself ready to (The Scotsman).

At left-back, there's a decision to be made on whether Greg Taylor will play at his old club or Boli Bolingoli gets the nod. Taylor has long needed a run in the team and after being an effective out ball at the weekend deserves to retain his spot.

In midfield is where things get interesting. With James Forrest out of action and Ryan Christie still suspended, there's room for tactical manoeuvre against Killie.

Lennon deployed a central diamond against Thistle with Scott Brown, Callum McGregor, Olivier Ntcham and Tom Rogic all supporting Leigh Griffiths and Odsonne Edouard.

Although Celtic have often played with a lone forward over the past few years, it feels likely that Lennon will continue with his recent system change, capitalising on any confidence that Griffiths has after his weekend goal.

Your predicted line up full is:

GK - Fraser Forster

RB - Jeremie Frimpong

CB - Christopher Jullien

CB - Kristoffer Ajer

LB - Greg Taylor

DM - Scott Brown

CM - Olivier Ntcham

CM - Callum McGregor

AM - Tom Rogic

ST - Leigh Griffiths

ST - Odsonne Edouard