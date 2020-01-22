'Great pedigree', 'welcome': Some fans react to arrival of Celtic 'gem'

Celtic defender Lee O'Connor has left the Hoops on loan for the rest of the season.

Following the announcement that Celtic defender Lee O'Connor has left Parkhead on loan, a number of his new club's fans have been having their say on the Hoops youngster's arrival.

The 19-year-old joined Celtic from Manchester United last summer and has been impressing at youth and reserve level, captaining the Bhoys youngsters.

O'Connor also made his international debut for the Republic of Ireland in a friendly match against New Zealand last November, a 3-1 victory for the Boys in Green in which he set up his country’s third goal.

However, he is yet to make a senior appearance for Neil Lennon's side, and as such he will now be plying his trade for Scottish Championship side Partick Thistle for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

Naturally a right-back, O'Connor can play across the whole back four, and as such will hope to be a versatile and useful addition to Ian McCall's defensive ranks.

Here is what some Partick Thistle fans said on social media about O'Connor's arrival at Firhill:

Welcome Lee! Sounds like a great pedigree and hope you hit the ground running! — Brian James (@BrianJa13405099) January 21, 2020

Looks like he could be great signing for us! — Stuart Byrne (@stu_byrne) January 21, 2020

That's a great signing for thistle. Full back roles are strong now wae Penrice and O'connor — Steven Monaghan (@StevenMonaghan1) January 21, 2020

O'Connor is contracted to Celtic until the summer of 2023.