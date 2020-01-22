Quick links

Celtic

Middlesbrough

Scottish Premiership

Championship

Celtic missed their only chance to sign 'special player' now worth £30m

Danny Owen
A general view of Celtic Park ahead of the UEFA Champions League group B match between Celtic FC and Bayern Muenchen at Celtic Park on October 31, 2017 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic reportedly wanted Dael Fry - now Middlesbrough's star centre-back is well out of their price-range.

Dael Fry of Middlesborough controls the ball during the The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Middlesbrough v Brighton and Hove Albion at Riverside Stadium on January 27, 2018 in...

Everything you could possibly want from a young centre-back can be found in the 6ft 4ins frame of young Dael Fry.

Middlesbrough’s local lad made good is a defender built for the modern age. He's not only strong and aggressive but composed and intelligent too. And, at the age of 22, he has already captained his boyhood club.

Subscribe

Perhaps Jonathan Woodgate, a fine centre-half himself during a career which took him from Leeds to Real Madrid to Tottenham, said it best.

“Dael Fry is a special player – I’d say he’s the most valuable player at the football club, worth the most money,” Boro’s fresh-faced boss told the Northern Echo in September. “In the future, I see him being a full England international.”

 

With 44 caps for the Three Lions at youth level under his belt, Fry is already well on the way to making Woodgate’s prediction a reality. And, speaking of money, a player who already seems to have it all has seen his market value rise significantly since the season began.

'Special player'

Speaking on Tuesday night, Woodgate claimed that Middlesbrough would only consider cashing in on their prized asset should an offer of £30 million arrive.

With that in mind, any hope Celtic were harbouring of bringing Fry to Parkhead appear to have been eroded away by a series of commanding performances in England's second tier - not to mention during Middlesbrough's hard-fought FA Cup defeat to Tottenham this month, in which Fry stepped up to the plate noticeably.

Dael Fry of Middlesbrough during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Bristol City at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough on Tuesday 2nd April 2019.

TEAMtalk reported in late 2018 that the champions of Scotland were keeping tabs on the Boro-born number six. These days, some 18 months on, Celtic would have to be willing to triple their transfer record to even get Middlesbrough around the table.

Neil Lennon’s side are crying out for one more centre-back, with Jozo Simunovic stuck on the treatment table and Jack Hendry’s miserable spell coming to a merciful end. But it seems that Fry is simply no longer a viable option. In fact, he has been out of their price-range for some time.

Excellent in the air, strong in the tackle, a classy distributor and a natural-born leader too, there aren’t many attributes missing from Fry’s game. Unfortunately for Celtic, the only way the could afford him now is if his trajectory takes a dramatic and unexpected dip.

Dael Fry of Middlesbrough during the Sky Bet Championship Play Off Semi Final:Second Leg match between Aston Villa and Middlesbrough at Villa Park on May 15, 2018 in Birmingham, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch