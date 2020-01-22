Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

'Weird', 'too good for that level': Some Celtic fans react as 'good player' switches clubs

Dublin , Ireland - 19 November 2019; Lee O'Connor of Republic of Ireland celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifier match between...
Celtic defender Lee O'Connor has secured a loan move away from the Hoops for the rest of the season.

DUBLIN , IRELAND - 6 September 2019; Lee O'Connor of Republic of Ireland during the UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifier Group 1 match between Republic of Ireland and Armenia at...

A number of Celtic fans have been giving their thoughts on the announcement that the Hoops defender Lee O'Connor has left Parkhead on loan.

The 19-year-old joined Celtic from Manchester United last summer and has been impressing at youth and reserve level for the Bhoys to the point that he was given the captain's armband.

O'Connor also made his international debut for the Republic of Ireland in a friendly match against New Zealand last November, a 3-1 victory for the Boys in Green in which he set up his country’s third goal.

However, he is yet to make a senior appearance for Neil Lennon's side, and as such has been sent on loan Scottish Championship side Partick Thistle for the remainder of the 2019-20 season, where he will be hoping to pick up some valuable first-team experience.

Here is what some Celtic fans said about O'Connor on social media:

O'Connor, who is naturally a right-back but can play across the whole back four, is contracted to Celtic until the summer of 2023.

Dublin , Ireland - 14 November 2019; Lee O'Connor of Republic of Ireland during the International Friendly match between Republic of Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

