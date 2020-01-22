'Weird', 'too good for that level': Some Celtic fans react as 'good player' switches clubs

Celtic defender Lee O'Connor has secured a loan move away from the Hoops for the rest of the season.

A number of Celtic fans have been giving their thoughts on the announcement that the Hoops defender Lee O'Connor has left Parkhead on loan.

The 19-year-old joined Celtic from Manchester United last summer and has been impressing at youth and reserve level for the Bhoys to the point that he was given the captain's armband.

O'Connor also made his international debut for the Republic of Ireland in a friendly match against New Zealand last November, a 3-1 victory for the Boys in Green in which he set up his country’s third goal.

However, he is yet to make a senior appearance for Neil Lennon's side, and as such has been sent on loan Scottish Championship side Partick Thistle for the remainder of the 2019-20 season, where he will be hoping to pick up some valuable first-team experience.

Here is what some Celtic fans said about O'Connor on social media:

Good move for both parties. — Chairman Lmao ☭ (@BenTheTim) 21 January 2020

Too good for that level I'd say — Emrod (@Emrod_lives) 21 January 2020

Unpopular opinion but I think he's good enough for our first team now — Leo Dougan (@LeoDougan) 21 January 2020

Good business for both clubs. Good luck to him — LouMun 67 (@lfmunro) 21 January 2020

Good to get him some game time — Everything Irish Football (@EverythingIris1) 21 January 2020

He got a cap for Ireland before a game for Celtic. Good luck. Hopefully he can get some game time. Good player. — TheResistanceReview (@T_Rreview) 21 January 2020

Badly needs game time ⚽️ — Cork_Bhoy_ (@Cork_Bhoy_) 21 January 2020

Hope he comes back first team quality. — (@BC67__) 21 January 2020

Needs a chance in the first team — john macphee (@cfc96317967) 21 January 2020

Too good for that level — Philip Game (@phil08game) 21 January 2020

Weird — (@ftblkn) 21 January 2020

O'Connor, who is naturally a right-back but can play across the whole back four, is contracted to Celtic until the summer of 2023.