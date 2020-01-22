Carlo Ancelotti admits struggling Everton man 'played really well'

The out-of-form striker impressed the Everton boss on Tuesday.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has admitted to the club's official website that out-of-form Moise Kean played 'really well' last night.

The Italian hitman finally opened his account for the Toffees in last night's 2-2 draw with Newcastle United at Goodison Park.

Kean, who joined Everton from Juventus last summer, opened the scoring for Ancelotti's side on the half-hour mark, slotting past the Magpies goalkeeper.

It was the 19-year-old's 22nd appearance for the Merseysiders across all competitions this season.

And the Italian manager is optimistic that the goal will enhance his self-belief from here on in.

He told Everton's official website: "He played really well. That goal is important for him for his confidence. He worked hard defensively, so it’s really good for him. What I asked, he did. His goal can give him more confidence."

Psychologically, this could be massive for Kean.

It's no secret that he's been struggling for goals, and then interim coach Duncan Ferguson subbed him on and off again at Old Trafford, which arguably exacerbated his confidence issues.

But there was bundles of relief in his celebration for Everton last night and maybe, just maybe, the reduced pressure will now open the floodgates for him.