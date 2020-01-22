CoD Modern Warfare January 22nd update release time for PS4 and Xbox One

The expected release time for the January 22nd update for Call Of Duty Modern Warfare on PS4 and Xbox One.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season One has been extended to February. And, before its second season arrives, Infinity Ward and Activision are uploading an update today that will add the highly-anticipated crossbow weapon and more. In this article you'll discover the expected release time for the January 22nd patch.

There haven't been many weapons added to Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season One since the arrival of the RAM-7 and Holger-26, so it's good news that the "one-hit kill" crossbow is arriving very soon.

You can discover how to unlock said crossbow when the update launches by clicking the link below, otherwise keep reading to discover what the January 22nd update will add and when it's estimated to be released.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare January 22nd update details

The January 22nd update for Call Of Duty Modern Warfare is headlined by the crossbow that has been described by Activision as a "super-sleek one-hit kill weapon".

In addition to the crossbow, the update will also enable players to be able to revisit Aniyah Palace in Ground War, and Call Of Duty League Gear will be added to the in-game store.

The new assortment of Gear is expected to launch on January 24th and it includes "home and away skins for your Operators, weapon camos that can be equipped to any weapon, calling cards, and more".

As well as all of the above, it has been confirmed on Twitter that the update will also fix the issue with player collision. The community first started complaining about this problem back in December.

Players have also been seeking a fix for the slide-cancelling exploit, but nothing has been mentioned about that specific issue.

Other issues and bugs are likely to be fixed within the update, yet it's only player collision that has been specifically mentioned.

Finally, to accompany all of the above additions and improvements, the January 22nd update will also add five additional loadout slots for players in multiplayer.

Patch notes haven't been shared for the update as of writing, but they're expected to be posted once the update has been released. In the meantime, you can check out Activision's This Week In Call Of Duty post.

Update tomorrow. Includes the new Crossbow weapon, available through a challenge. 5 additional loadout slots. Fix for player collision. Full patch notes coming tomorrow. — Ashton Williams (@ashtonisVULCAN) January 21, 2020

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare January 22nd update release time

The release time for the January 22nd update for Call Of Duty Modern Warfare is expected to be 18:00 GMT.

As for elsewhere, it's estimated to be released at 10:00 PST and 13:00 EST on PS4 and Xbox One.

Activision and Infinity Ward haven't posted any unlock times for the update, but it's expected to go live at the above times because it's when prior Modern Warfare updates have been released.

This naturally means that the update could launch earlier, yet the above times are still the best bet for when it'll officially launch.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.