CoD Modern Wafare: How to unlock the crossbow in January 22nd update

How to unlock the newly added crossbow in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare from the January 22nd update.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season One has been extended into February much like the first season of Fortnite Chapter 2. However, in more imminent news, Activision are releasing an update today on January 22nd that will allow players to unlock a devastating crossbow.

There haven't been many weapons added to Call Of Duty Modern Warfare post-launch aside from the Holger-26 and RAM-7. While these were a part of tiers, the good news is that the crossbow won't be.

Below you'll discover everything that has been shared so far for how to unlock the crossbow.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare January 22nd update patch notes

The patch notes for the Call Of Duty Modern Warfare January 22nd update haven't been shared as of writing.

As for when they're expected to be released, history suggests that they will be shared once the update has been launched.

In regard to what fans can expect from the update, Activision have shared in a post that the update will allow players to revisit Aniyah Palace in Ground War.

Not only that, but the update will officially add Call Of Duty League Gear to the in-game store. These are "home and away skins for your Operators, weapon camos that can be equipped to any weapon, calling cards, and more". They will be added to the store on January 24th.

We also know that the update will add the highly anticipated crossbow which has been hyped as a "one-hit kill weapon".

Lastly, the patch will also add five additional loadout slots for players in multiplayer, and it's expected that Infinity Ward will fix bugs and glitches such as player collision or slide-cancelling.

No playlist update today - coming tomorrow along with our latest title update! Keep an eye out for patch notes! #ModernWarfare — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) January 21, 2020

How to unlock the crossbow in the Call Of Duty Modern Warfare January 22nd update

You will need to complete a marksman rifle challenge to unlock the crossbow in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare.

This weapon will be available once the January 22nd update has been released. You will find it in the Marksman Rifles tab in the Loadout menu.

Activision have described the weapon on their This Week In Call Of Duty post as a "super-sleek one-hit kill weapon".

Once the update has been released, this article will be updated with more information for how to unlock the gear.