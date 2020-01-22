Bruce admits Newcastle player was shattered just after half-time

Newcastle United striker Joelinton was taken off before all the drama happened at Goodison Park last night.

Steve Bruce has told the Chronicle that Joelinton was absolutely shattered after 50 minutes of Newcastle United’s game against Everton yesterday.

Newcastle managed to pick up a 2-2 draw at Goodison Park last night, but Joelinton was off the pitch when all the drama happened.

The Magpies scored twice in injury time as they stole a point away from Everton, and they actually looked a greater threat when Joelinton was off the pitch.

The Brazilian has struggled for goals since arriving at St. James’ Park, even though Bruce has kept the faith in Newcastle’s record buy.

But Bruce felt that the physical demands of playing in the Premier League caught up with Joelinton last night.

“I can’t fault the players for their endeavour. Joelinton was struggling after 50 minutes; I nearly put a centre-half up front,” Bruce admitted.

“He’s never missed a game and trains every day. He looked really tired today and was really sore.”

Joelinton’s tiredness may explain why he looked so ineffective during his time on the pitch.

However, the target-man is going to have to improve if he is to silence his critics.

Joelinton did recently score his second goal for Newcastle against Rochdale in the FA Cup, but he has been unable to build on that strike, with the summer signing still struggling in the league.

Newcastle are next in action against Oxford United in the FA Cup at the weekend, and Joelinton may well be given a well deserved rest.