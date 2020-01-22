Quick links

Bruce admits Newcastle player was shattered just after half-time

John Verrall
Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea FC at St. James Park on January 18, 2020 in Newcastle upon Tyne,...
Newcastle United striker Joelinton was taken off before all the drama happened at Goodison Park last night.

Joelinton of Newcastle United celebrates after escores his team's fourth goal with Manager Steve Bruce during the FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Newcastle United and Rochdale at...

Steve Bruce has told the Chronicle that Joelinton was absolutely shattered after 50 minutes of Newcastle United’s game against Everton yesterday.

Newcastle managed to pick up a 2-2 draw at Goodison Park last night, but Joelinton was off the pitch when all the drama happened.

The Magpies scored twice in injury time as they stole a point away from Everton, and they actually looked a greater threat when Joelinton was off the pitch.

 

The Brazilian has struggled for goals since arriving at St. James’ Park, even though Bruce has kept the faith in Newcastle’s record buy.

But Bruce felt that the physical demands of playing in the Premier League caught up with Joelinton last night.

“I can’t fault the players for their endeavour. Joelinton was struggling after 50 minutes; I nearly put a centre-half up front,” Bruce admitted.

Joelinton of Newcastle United is seen in action during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Hibernian and Newcastle United at Easter Road on July 30, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

“He’s never missed a game and trains every day. He looked really tired today and was really sore.”

Joelinton’s tiredness may explain why he looked so ineffective during his time on the pitch.

However, the target-man is going to have to improve if he is to silence his critics.

Joelinton did recently score his second goal for Newcastle against Rochdale in the FA Cup, but he has been unable to build on that strike, with the summer signing still struggling in the league.

Newcastle are next in action against Oxford United in the FA Cup at the weekend, and Joelinton may well be given a well deserved rest.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

